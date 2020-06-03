Americans are out on the streets protesting the killing of George Floyd. People from across the world have expressed their outrage and rightly so.

Many states in the US witnessed riots condemning the same. While Trump threatened to use military forces against protestors.

Recently, when a reporter asked Justin Trudeau about the whole situation, he took a long pause. A pause that lasted 20 seconds!

And, gave a reply that not only addressed the situation in the US but racism in Canada as well.

Asked to respond to Pres. Trump's threatened use of military force against protesters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses for 20 seconds before answering.



"We all watch in horror and consternation, what's going on in the United States." https://t.co/lfeg8qtfhj pic.twitter.com/ETOTtaMGKq — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2020

To answer the reporter's question, Justin shared his thoughts about what's happening in the US.

He spoke about how discrimination is a harsh reality for black and racialised Canadians.

He urges people to listen, learn and work hard to fix this deeply rooted problem.

While there were a few who were all praises for what he had to say,

I’m going pretend this man is our President. — Me (@yumi_rol) June 3, 2020

I respect him so much. I long for this kind of leadership in the U. S. pic.twitter.com/nztmXbSdVv — L. Nicole Blair (@Babyblair518) June 3, 2020

A leader who thinks before he speaks. A leader who admits his own country has problems & commits to work on them. A leader who is understanding, has admitted his own faults & has apologised. A leader who is not meddling in a foreign country. A leader not ashamed to be human. — Joansths (@joansths1) June 3, 2020

There were also many who criticised him for tiptoeing around the problem and not actually addressing it.

The potato is a shame of Canada — nobody (@good_life2019) June 3, 2020

Trudeau is a very bad actor. But there will be still people who believe whatever "play" he is throwing at us. Sadly hilarious. — The Beings of Light (@delaruefrederic) June 3, 2020

Earpiece...hello, come in...anyone. — MikeBlackfish (@BlackfishMike) June 3, 2020

Mr Trudeau is brilliant in front of a camera-His words next to perfect-Top notch performance- He makes trumpy look like a ,,, unicorn 😜 pic.twitter.com/oJUm1k09Vs — tiny (@jupiteracending) June 3, 2020

Well, whatever the case, we as humans, need to be better!