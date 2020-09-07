World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after he hit a lines official with a ball during his last-16 match. The ball struck the female official's throat and she could be seen gasping. 

Novak was extremely apologetic for his actions, however, after discussions with the tournament referee, the umpire declared Carreno Busta, Novak's opponent, the winner by default. 

After this incident, Djokovic also issued a statement on Twitter saying he never meant to hurt anyone intentionally. 

People on Twitter were quick to react on the unfortunate series of events. While some were upset with the umpire's decision to disqualify Novak, others stated that rules are rules. 

What are your thoughts?