World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after he hit a lines official with a ball during his last-16 match. The ball struck the female official's throat and she could be seen gasping.
Novak was extremely apologetic for his actions, however, after discussions with the tournament referee, the umpire declared Carreno Busta, Novak's opponent, the winner by default.
After this incident, Djokovic also issued a statement on Twitter saying he never meant to hurt anyone intentionally.
This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So… https://t.co/UL4hWEirWL— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 6, 2020
People on Twitter were quick to react on the unfortunate series of events. While some were upset with the umpire's decision to disqualify Novak, others stated that rules are rules.
Big respect to @DjokerNole. Clearly an accident and a bizarre decision, but he took disqualification very well. No McEnroe-style shenanigans. Impressive.— besmart (@bthsmart) September 7, 2020
Shameful...u need to change ur attitude or change the sport and fight UFC...— Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) September 7, 2020
Roger would have never. That’s why you will never be the people’s champ.— Stevie (@GranolaCC) September 7, 2020
You did nothing wrong.— Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) September 6, 2020
Disqualifying you was ridiculous and absurd.
A metaphor for today's society.
Keep your head up, Champ!
I'll ride with you anytime.
Again the rules are clear. USTA ITA ITF high school too. You hurt someone intentional or not you are defaulted. 100 deserved.— Jacqui Zollner (@JaxsZ) September 7, 2020
Throwing @DjokerNole out of @usopen is foolishness.. Seriously, don't you have a department of common sense? 😳— FLTLT Gaurav Wankhede (Retd) (@gauravwankhede) September 7, 2020
Sorry could not find a simpler way to describe your actions.
He was not even looking behind when he inadvertently caused this. https://t.co/nGbQhj6Yk1
The punishment for Novak Djokovic was harsh.— Deekshith Bellare (@deebellare) September 7, 2020
It shows that we need to be very careful every minute of life not to hurt anyone intensionally or unintentionally
Default over an unintentional hit is not only unfair but bad for the sport, often times camera men and sometimes even coaches get hit unintentionally in football, but that doesn't attract a card or a default.— krishna (@krishna52137987) September 7, 2020
Such a shame.
Guess number 18 will have to wait till the French.
Novak the Us Open owes you an apology! They never even looked at the tv screen, they were just 1 and done! Insult to the No. 1 player. You never even intentionally hit that person, it was all an accident. Please appeal to US Open come back and play where you left at 5-6!— Flight of Icarus (@IcarusFlight2) September 6, 2020
Ridiculous decision. What a shambles 🎾— Russell Smith (@smiffy2609) September 7, 2020
Thanks for this statement. It seems like an honest mistake and you showed immediate concern for the line judge and apologized to her. Tossing you out of the tournament seems like a gross overreaction.— Ash Jogalekar (@curiouswavefn) September 7, 2020
Don’t feel bad Djoko. this is an unintentional act and don’t let yourself down..just stay focussed. Cheers— Nagarajan chandran (@nagrajc) September 7, 2020
No one thinks you did it on purpose and we all make mistakes in life. This mistake cost you a major tournament. Live & learn. You gained a fan for the way you handled it.— Harry Edwin Culp III (@Navaragain) September 7, 2020
Not a good year for you, maybe take some time out and reflect on your behaviour....— flamethrower (@flameth47557853) September 7, 2020
Don't feel bad champ ! 💓 Let some young lads do the fun this time ! We know & as we can see , that was completely unintentional ! So next time bring us another grand slam , as a fan we fine you for that , and don't put off that smile @DjokerNole— Akshay Mane (@Akshaymane7MSD) September 7, 2020
You are world no 1 man ?? 🌎👑 🇷🇸 https://t.co/eyUEeHRI6c
#Djokovic has always been a man of contradictions. Desperate to be loved like Federer & Nadal - and capable of acting like tonight #USOpen— Neil McLeman (@NeilMcLeman) September 6, 2020
Don't worry Nole— Steve Vucic (@svucicMND) September 6, 2020
That's the only way you can be beaten. Over the top by umpire I think.
Wouldn’t call myself your fan, but you definitely got robbed. No way tennis officials see something malicious in what you did. It was an accident... What about the players that scream to officials or the ones that smash their rackets? Only $ fines for them.— Velam Dahlström (@VelamDahlstrom) September 6, 2020
You have anger problems man!!! You wonder why people don’t like you??? Yelling at innocent ball kids, grabbing umpires, threatening fans and now injuring lines woman... go get help!!! Takes some time off to get that anger out of yourself!!!— GoldWolf (@GoldWolf0606) September 7, 2020
This clip certainly isn’t helping Novak Djokovic today. It’s from 2016. pic.twitter.com/7bNBw3G9pe— Jenny Brockie (@JenBrockie) September 7, 2020
I have looked at the incident a few times and just wondered what am I missing. You passed the ball back as all players do. Unfortunate that there was an official daydreaming and reacted a little over the top. My heart goes out to you, your family and your team. Hold your head up— Rosemary Ellis (@hoey28) September 6, 2020
Here’s the thing, express intent *does not* matter.— Ash Marshall (@AMarshallSport) September 6, 2020
The rules are clear. There is
1) intent OR
2) recklessness OR
3) negligence.
This was a case of negligent disregard and, as such, doesn’t need explicit intent, as you might normally define it. https://t.co/F0OTv81eob pic.twitter.com/eb2h1uzfLF
Djokovic's words came back to bit him https://t.co/ca0rqWxGq3— Nikhila (@kokudum) September 6, 2020
Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from 2020 US Open.— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) September 7, 2020
Lesson:
-Staying calm is highly important even if you are already at the top
-Never led your disappointment turn into Anger
-Just a second of reaction has power to change your life for good or bad
Courtesy: SM pic.twitter.com/IQ9WWYasRZ
The rules are the rules #novakdjokovic— Aileen Guzmán Coste (@AileensitaG) September 7, 2020
