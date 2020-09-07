World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after he hit a lines official with a ball during his last-16 match. The ball struck the female official's throat and she could be seen gasping.

Oh my god, Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open.pic.twitter.com/yCo3Lqw0tg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2020

Novak was extremely apologetic for his actions, however, after discussions with the tournament referee, the umpire declared Carreno Busta, Novak's opponent, the winner by default.

After this incident, Djokovic also issued a statement on Twitter saying he never meant to hurt anyone intentionally.

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So… https://t.co/UL4hWEirWL — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 6, 2020

People on Twitter were quick to react on the unfortunate series of events. While some were upset with the umpire's decision to disqualify Novak, others stated that rules are rules.

Big respect to @DjokerNole. Clearly an accident and a bizarre decision, but he took disqualification very well. No McEnroe-style shenanigans. Impressive. — besmart (@bthsmart) September 7, 2020

Shameful...u need to change ur attitude or change the sport and fight UFC... — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) September 7, 2020

Roger would have never. That’s why you will never be the people’s champ. — Stevie (@GranolaCC) September 7, 2020

You did nothing wrong.

Disqualifying you was ridiculous and absurd.

A metaphor for today's society.



Keep your head up, Champ!

I'll ride with you anytime. — Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) September 6, 2020

Again the rules are clear. USTA ITA ITF high school too. You hurt someone intentional or not you are defaulted. 100 deserved. — Jacqui Zollner (@JaxsZ) September 7, 2020

Throwing @DjokerNole out of @usopen is foolishness.. Seriously, don't you have a department of common sense? 😳



Sorry could not find a simpler way to describe your actions.



He was not even looking behind when he inadvertently caused this. https://t.co/nGbQhj6Yk1 — FLTLT Gaurav Wankhede (Retd) (@gauravwankhede) September 7, 2020

The punishment for Novak Djokovic was harsh.

It shows that we need to be very careful every minute of life not to hurt anyone intensionally or unintentionally — Deekshith Bellare (@deebellare) September 7, 2020

Default over an unintentional hit is not only unfair but bad for the sport, often times camera men and sometimes even coaches get hit unintentionally in football, but that doesn't attract a card or a default.

Such a shame.

Guess number 18 will have to wait till the French. — krishna (@krishna52137987) September 7, 2020

Novak the Us Open owes you an apology! They never even looked at the tv screen, they were just 1 and done! Insult to the No. 1 player. You never even intentionally hit that person, it was all an accident. Please appeal to US Open come back and play where you left at 5-6! — Flight of Icarus (@IcarusFlight2) September 6, 2020

Ridiculous decision. What a shambles 🎾 — Russell Smith (@smiffy2609) September 7, 2020

Thanks for this statement. It seems like an honest mistake and you showed immediate concern for the line judge and apologized to her. Tossing you out of the tournament seems like a gross overreaction. — Ash Jogalekar (@curiouswavefn) September 7, 2020

Don’t feel bad Djoko. this is an unintentional act and don’t let yourself down..just stay focussed. Cheers — Nagarajan chandran (@nagrajc) September 7, 2020

No one thinks you did it on purpose and we all make mistakes in life. This mistake cost you a major tournament. Live & learn. You gained a fan for the way you handled it. — Harry Edwin Culp III (@Navaragain) September 7, 2020

Not a good year for you, maybe take some time out and reflect on your behaviour.... — flamethrower (@flameth47557853) September 7, 2020

Don't feel bad champ ! 💓 Let some young lads do the fun this time ! We know & as we can see , that was completely unintentional ! So next time bring us another grand slam , as a fan we fine you for that , and don't put off that smile @DjokerNole

You are world no 1 man ?? 🌎👑 🇷🇸 https://t.co/eyUEeHRI6c — Akshay Mane (@Akshaymane7MSD) September 7, 2020

#Djokovic has always been a man of contradictions. Desperate to be loved like Federer & Nadal - and capable of acting like tonight #USOpen — Neil McLeman (@NeilMcLeman) September 6, 2020

Don't worry Nole

That's the only way you can be beaten. Over the top by umpire I think. — Steve Vucic (@svucicMND) September 6, 2020

Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from 2020 @usopen After Accidental Hit of Line Judge. Tough I felt it was unintentional, however controlling your anger at any level is very important. So many years of success can be erased in few seconds. — Prashanth Karanth (@pk_karanth) September 7, 2020

Wouldn’t call myself your fan, but you definitely got robbed. No way tennis officials see something malicious in what you did. It was an accident... What about the players that scream to officials or the ones that smash their rackets? Only $ fines for them. — Velam Dahlström (@VelamDahlstrom) September 6, 2020

You have anger problems man!!! You wonder why people don’t like you??? Yelling at innocent ball kids, grabbing umpires, threatening fans and now injuring lines woman... go get help!!! Takes some time off to get that anger out of yourself!!! — GoldWolf (@GoldWolf0606) September 7, 2020

This clip certainly isn’t helping Novak Djokovic today. It’s from 2016. pic.twitter.com/7bNBw3G9pe — Jenny Brockie (@JenBrockie) September 7, 2020

I have looked at the incident a few times and just wondered what am I missing. You passed the ball back as all players do. Unfortunate that there was an official daydreaming and reacted a little over the top. My heart goes out to you, your family and your team. Hold your head up — Rosemary Ellis (@hoey28) September 6, 2020

Here’s the thing, express intent *does not* matter.



The rules are clear. There is

1) intent OR

2) recklessness OR

3) negligence.



This was a case of negligent disregard and, as such, doesn’t need explicit intent, as you might normally define it. https://t.co/F0OTv81eob pic.twitter.com/eb2h1uzfLF — Ash Marshall (@AMarshallSport) September 6, 2020

Djokovic's words came back to bit him https://t.co/ca0rqWxGq3 — Nikhila (@kokudum) September 6, 2020

Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from 2020 US Open.

Lesson:

-Staying calm is highly important even if you are already at the top



-Never led your disappointment turn into Anger



-Just a second of reaction has power to change your life for good or bad



Courtesy: SM pic.twitter.com/IQ9WWYasRZ — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) September 7, 2020

The rules are the rules #novakdjokovic — Aileen Guzmán Coste (@AileensitaG) September 7, 2020

It was an accident.. but on international level.. no room for this — Bharath (@bharath__2020) September 7, 2020

Who would guessed, the first player to beat Djokovic in 2020 would be...Djokovic — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) September 6, 2020

