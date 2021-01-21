Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the US, yesterday. The world is hopeful of better beginnings as the newly-elected government takes charge in the United States of America.

The inauguration address, attended virtually, by the entire world was full of moments to remember. Here's the best tweets that sum it up.

So many things I like about Joe Biden: his spirit of reconciliation, his humbleness, his respect for diversity, his looking for Guidance of the Almighty, his wisdom, his respect for his adversaries, his humanity and his use of We not I! — Anton Cutajar (@AntonCutajar) January 21, 2021

I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

Breaking: You Haven’t Thought About Donald Trump For 51 Seconds #InaugurationDay — The Onion (@TheOnion) January 20, 2021

Officer Goodman, promoted to Acting Deputy Senate Sergeant at Arms, escorting our new VP. #InaugurationDay



How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/WF5twCmRTe — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) January 20, 2021

The end of an error — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) January 20, 2021

Right now at the 46th St. subway station in NYC.

By @plannedalism pic.twitter.com/H5vvtF5RJl — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) January 20, 2021

If you were looking for ~signs~, I can tell you that it started to rain four years ago just as Trump started taking his oath of office and that the sun really came out just a few minutes before Biden took his. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 20, 2021

Such a relief to hear a calm and sensible speech.



Also calming because the previous guy can no longer Tweet. — nxthompson (@nxthompson) January 20, 2021

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

A remarkable poem, beautifully delivered. Shabash America, for recognizing talent early & providing it a platform. So much for us to learn in India! @theAmandaGorman https://t.co/ynFfCz7Vmi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 21, 2021

No more MAGA. Only Lady Gaga. #BidenHarrisInauguration — Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) January 21, 2021

Vice Presidents in U.S. history:



👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏼👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👴🏻👩🏽 — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) January 20, 2021

Joe jeeta, wohi (sic) andar. 😁 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 20, 2021

Right now, at this very second, millions, literally millions of Americans are headed to the restroom, and whatever they do in there, will be the best it's been in 1460 days. It's over. Congrats...and release. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 20, 2021

It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today—a woman sworn in to the vice presidency—will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right. pic.twitter.com/1gQOvmNipB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

Amanda Gorman is 23 which I believe is the age I destroyed a microwave by accidentally putting popcorn in and setting the timer for 30 minutes instead of 3 minutes — Rachel Wenitsky (@RachelWenitsky) January 20, 2021

Lots of fights still to be had, but it is an unmixed blessing that the president of the United States isn't a malevolent buffoon. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to Team Joe Biden & Kamala Harris !!!



Hoping to see Lesser Tweets from New Mr. President, More Contribution & a Progressive Economy ahead.



American friends - All the Best !!!#FI — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) January 20, 2021

Finally Potus tweets are making some sense.



Glad I had voted for you this time.



All the best Mr.President and looking forward for a sensible and strong leadership like Mr. @BarackObama 🇺🇸 — Deepa (@helodeepa) January 20, 2021

I can’t believe Mike Pence has seen Gaga live and I haven’t — Drew Garland (@drew_garland) January 20, 2021

There are a lotta lines to meditate on from today. I'm starting with, "(We've learned that) quiet isn't always peace." — Caitlin Dickerson (@itscaitlinhd) January 20, 2021

I’m incredibly thankful and relieved democracy prevailed. I think it’s also wise to remember how close it was to complete political disaster, by way of a massacre at congress and a coup. American democracy got lucky to get here: and it’s time to get real now; not just lucky. — ❤️ (@umairh) January 20, 2021

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Just as the American Founding Fathers intended, the transfer of the @POTUS Twitter account is complete — Margarita “let’s get loud” Noriega (@margarita) January 20, 2021

Dear Black Boys and Black Girls,

Never let anyone tell you what you can or can't do... pic.twitter.com/H4nSNsps6Q — Gourjoine M. Wade, Ed.D. (@DrGWadeSpeaks) January 20, 2021

Really like "my whole soul is in it" as a line. It suits Biden's sentimentality but it's also such a good line about committing to getting better. — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) January 20, 2021

Twitter is indeed the best place to chronicle these new beginnings.