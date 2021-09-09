On this day, today, we remember Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary.

Today we applaud his courage and valour that saved our nation. Shershaah, who fought the Kargil war for us, was born on September 9, 1974, in Ghuggar village near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.

Twitter pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, who would have celebrated his 47th birthday with us today.

I am 47 today. I am Capt Vikram Batra! #ParamVirChakra 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tZVNGZdvAD — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) September 9, 2021

Dear Shershaah,

They say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with you valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever...



In your loving memory,

Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/V5RRBoJPyN — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 9, 2021

Happy Birthday to our dearest Twin Brothers Luv & Kush :')

We salute to Captain Vikram Batra for his selfless Sacrifice for the country.

Big love & Respect @vishalbatra1974 sir & batra family for keeping our #Shershaah legacy alive🙏



Jai Hind 🇮🇳#CaptainVikramBatra #VishalBatra pic.twitter.com/5dtmrfelHl — Sid | Stream Shershaah 🇮🇳 (@SupremacySid) September 9, 2021

Remembering Our Braveheart Sher Shah Captain Vikram Batra PVC(P) on his birth anniversary who made supreme sacrifice on the icy peaks of Kargil.#YehDilMangeMore 🇮🇳💕 pic.twitter.com/WNjAYipm1i — @Rakesh (@Rakesh5_) September 9, 2021

Remembering Capt #VikramBatra PVC on what would have been his 47th Birthday today. “Yeh Dil Maange More” Shurveer Shershaah like him 🙏🏻. Jai Hind 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/39t0Of2kh1 — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) September 9, 2021

Heartfelt Tributes to great patriot Param Vir Chakra Captain #VikramBatra on his birth anniversary. He’s an epitome of courage, sacrifice and bravery. His exemplary bravery and valour would always inspire the Nation. #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/2QDQWoYI1n — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) September 9, 2021

A Soldier Lead by Example

Live by Chance

Love by Choice and

Kill by Profession

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS THE KARGIL HERO CAPTAIN VIKRAM BATRA 🎂♥️✨#vikrambatra #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/IAWx5dQ1Kv — Amala Swaminathan (@AmSwami20) September 9, 2021

If you’re a fauji then you live by chance, love by choice, and fight by profession.happy birthday hero.#vikrambatra pic.twitter.com/d3ECAjbQU5 — Eddie Brock (@bhaiya_chulbul) September 9, 2021

We must not forget soldiers like him who sacrificed their lives for our safety and security. Vikram Batra fought the Kargil war in 1999. He gave victory to India and sacrificed his life.

Param Vir Chakra award winner Captain Batra was an extraordinary leader. His punchline- ‘Dil Maange More’ became a household phrase across the country.

A Soldier always Live By Chance, Love By Choice and Kill By Profession....



HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY "SHERSHAH"



Homage to

CAPTAIN VIKRAM BATRA

13 JAK RIF

PARAMVEER CHAKRA (P)

on his BIRTHANNIVERSARY...#KnowYourHeroes #CaptainVikramBatra pic.twitter.com/Co6s9L6LCF — Anu Bakshi🇮🇳 (@Anubakshi8) September 9, 2021

'Yeh Dil Maange More'



Remembering Kargil war legend, Captain Vikram Batra on his 47th birth anniversary. His courage and bravery will always serve as an inspiration to us all. #MyGovMorningMusings pic.twitter.com/nqIAN8Pxj1 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 9, 2021

Dear Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with you valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever...In your loving memory,

Jai Hind. 🇮🇳#Shershaah #vikrambatra pic.twitter.com/JNh5oLP59l — Parshotam Sharma (@lmKashyap) September 9, 2021

In his short life of 24 years Shershaah aka Vikram Batra made history and became an inspiration to each one of us.

Remembering legendary epitome of valour #CaptainVikramBatra on his birth anniversary Huge #Respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5kjQeVqMIr — Kinnari vaidya (@Yashkin5) September 9, 2021

Once a Hero said "Yeh Dil Maange More". Bravery and courage beyond his age which only a true soldier can have.

Saashtang Dandavat to a true son of Bharat Mata on his Birth Anniversary.#VikramBatra pic.twitter.com/8fq3RJU808 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 9, 2021

Tributes to Kargil war hero, Captain #VikramBatra PVC on his 47th birth anniversary.

At the age of 24, He sacrificed his life for our motherland with a smile on his face !

Yeh Dil Maange More.

Naman to all the great soldiers. Aap hain, toh Hum hain. pic.twitter.com/JjhnfL1nP0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 9, 2021

Indeed he deserves the name Shershaah and will stay in our hearts forever.