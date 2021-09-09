On this day, today, we remember Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary. 

Today we applaud his courage and valour that saved our nation. Shershaah, who fought the Kargil war for us, was born on September 9, 1974, in Ghuggar village near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.

Twitter pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, who would have celebrated his 47th birthday with us today. 

We must not forget soldiers like him who sacrificed their lives for our safety and security. Vikram Batra fought the Kargil war in 1999. He gave victory to India and sacrificed his life.

Param Vir Chakra award winner Captain Batra was an extraordinary leader. His punchline- ‘Dil Maange More’ became a household phrase across the country.

In his short life of 24 years Shershaah aka Vikram Batra made history and became an inspiration to each one of us. 

Indeed he deserves the name Shershaah and will stay in our hearts forever.