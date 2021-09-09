On this day, today, we remember Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary.
Today we applaud his courage and valour that saved our nation. Shershaah, who fought the Kargil war for us, was born on September 9, 1974, in Ghuggar village near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.
Twitter pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, who would have celebrated his 47th birthday with us today.
They say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with you valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever...
In your loving memory,
We salute to Captain Vikram Batra for his selfless Sacrifice for the country.
Big love & Respect @vishalbatra1974 sir & batra family for keeping our #Shershaah legacy alive
Live by Chance
Love by Choice and
Kill by Profession
We must not forget soldiers like him who sacrificed their lives for our safety and security. Vikram Batra fought the Kargil war in 1999. He gave victory to India and sacrificed his life.
Param Vir Chakra award winner Captain Batra was an extraordinary leader. His punchline- ‘Dil Maange More’ became a household phrase across the country.
HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY "SHERSHAH"
Homage to
CAPTAIN VIKRAM BATRA
13 JAK RIF
PARAMVEER CHAKRA (P)
In his short life of 24 years Shershaah aka Vikram Batra made history and became an inspiration to each one of us.
Once a Hero said "Yeh Dil Maange More". Bravery and courage beyond his age which only a true soldier can have.
At the age of 24, He sacrificed his life for our motherland with a smile on his face !
Yeh Dil Maange More.
Indeed he deserves the name Shershaah and will stay in our hearts forever.