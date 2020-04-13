An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi today, which was second time 2 consecutive days.

Last evening, tremors were felt in the capital around 5:45 PM, intense enough for people to step out of their houses in fear.

Earthquake with magnitude 2.7 hits Delhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2020

This is naturally not the most ideal scenario, with the country already in lokdown due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

People quickly took to Twitter, to share their feeling about the same.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on:13-04-2020, 13:26:32 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: NCT -Delhi. https://t.co/HJ3YgWHB4C — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) April 13, 2020

Nahi sudhroge tum log Tectonic plates! #earthquake — Amrishu | 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 🌍 (@amrishukumar) April 13, 2020

was there another mild earthquake in ncr just now?? — 𝐬𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐲𝐨 𝐭𝐮𝐦! (@malecayushmann) April 13, 2020

2nd earthquake in Delhi today #earthquake



Me to 2020: pic.twitter.com/NPTOH7x9rJ — R K Y (@rohitky77) April 13, 2020

Mother Nature got no chills. Earthquake in Delhi Second day in a row!! 👀 — Geetanjali (@Geetanjali_77) April 13, 2020

People living in Delhi after back to back Earthquakes on consecutive days be like 👇#earthquake pic.twitter.com/qYZi1T57KC — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 13, 2020

Delhi people staying inside there home because of #lockdown

Meanwhile #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/aUi8h6vwTF — Shivaka pandey (@shivaka_pandey) April 13, 2020

Really beginning to freak out now.