An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi today, which was second time 2 consecutive days.
Last evening, tremors were felt in the capital around 5:45 PM, intense enough for people to step out of their houses in fear.
This is naturally not the most ideal scenario, with the country already in lokdown due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.
People quickly took to Twitter, to share their feeling about the same.
Earthquake be like pic.twitter.com/I8sP9LnuQE— gagan (@Mewmewcat123) April 13, 2020
Delhites to Earthquake#earthquake pic.twitter.com/7cDVpZ36Iz— PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 13, 2020
Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on:13-04-2020, 13:26:32 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: NCT -Delhi. https://t.co/HJ3YgWHB4C— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) April 13, 2020
Nahi sudhroge tum log Tectonic plates! #earthquake— Amrishu | 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 🌍 (@amrishukumar) April 13, 2020
was there another mild earthquake in ncr just now??— 𝐬𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐲𝐨 𝐭𝐮𝐦! (@malecayushmann) April 13, 2020
2nd earthquake in Delhi today #earthquake— R K Y (@rohitky77) April 13, 2020
Me to 2020: pic.twitter.com/NPTOH7x9rJ
People living in Delhi after back to back Earthquakes on consecutive days be like 👇#earthquake pic.twitter.com/qYZi1T57KC— PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 13, 2020
Delhi people staying inside there home because of #lockdown— Shivaka pandey (@shivaka_pandey) April 13, 2020
Meanwhile #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/aUi8h6vwTF
#earthquakes these days pic.twitter.com/L29fI4Xk0d— ARUSHI (@arushi1107) April 13, 2020