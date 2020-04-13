An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi today, which was second time 2 consecutive days. 

Last evening, tremors were felt in the capital around 5:45 PM, intense enough for people to step out of their houses in fear.

This is naturally not the most ideal scenario, with the country already in lokdown due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

People quickly took to Twitter, to share their feeling about the same.

Really beginning to freak out now.