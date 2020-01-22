Recently Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee to a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Well, as expected, Twitter has some very different ideas about Amit Shah's choice of candidates.

Mr Home Minister,



I respectfully volunteer to debate with you on the #CAA .



Just say when. https://t.co/DTMfLcqWvj — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 21, 2020

Motabhai ek debate Ravish Sir se bhi karlo are .....😁😁😁#AmitShah nautanki no.2 #शाह_पर_भारी_शाहीनबाग https://t.co/TJgdupu81p — Eagle Eye (@Shah143Dil) January 21, 2020

Amit Shah at the hypothetical debate : pic.twitter.com/JNRBGdum49 — Antifa India (फ़ासिस्ट विरोधी भारत) (@end_fascists) January 21, 2020

#AmitShah agar himmat hai na to @kanhaiyakumar ya @dhruv_rathee se karo Debate!

Batao karoge? @AmitShah

Desh ko dooba ke rakh diya hai! https://t.co/FLFsH5xe5D — Vivek Das (@TheVivekDas) January 21, 2020

There must be difference between public debate and the debate with public. There are 100+ #ShahinBaghProtest in the country. #AmitShah should choose debate with public at these protests sites instead of choosing public debate with clueless politicians.#CAA_NRCProtests https://t.co/CQHvAjb3e2 — Sadath Hussain (@Sadat0786) January 22, 2020

Amit Shah has challenged Rahul Gandhi to a debate on CAA



Ironically he is the same guy who dosnt know the Full form of CAA and had to asked his subordinate about it in a Press Conference#copied #amitshah #jahilAmitshah — ShamaAlig (@AligShama) January 22, 2020

This picture has been drawn by #ShahinaKhatoon a student of Class IX who is sitting with her mother at #ParkCircus .

Will #AmitShah dare to debate with this little girl on #CAA_NRC_NPR .

We don't need @kanhaiyakumar @naukarshah @fayedsouza or others, she is enough to handle him. pic.twitter.com/Ed11QoCgfl — Citizen / নাগরিক / Human Suman sengupta সুমন (@sumonseng) January 22, 2020

Former Law Minister @KapilSibal challenged @narendramodi and Home Minister #AmitShah to an open debate on the CAA, accused them of “lying” on the newly amended citizenship law and described them as a “drag on democracy”. — Bharat Rao (@bharatrao1960) January 22, 2020

Now, we all know what Twitter wants. Well, Amit Shah is obviously not going to give us that but let's hope at least the people he's challenged show up with some valid points.