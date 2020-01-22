Recently Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee to a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Well, as expected, Twitter has some very different ideas about Amit Shah's choice of candidates.
@AmitShah ji ,Why not @kanhaiyakumar isn't he the one of #TukdeTukdeGang !!!— SARCASM DADU (@sarcasticbapuji) January 21, 2020
Wouldn't u be pleased to challenge him.😝
Retweet if u want to watch a debate b/w #KanhaiyaKumar and #AmitShah@BharatKiBeti22 @iam_niyazi @nehasamee11 @ReallySwarahttps://t.co/Ow9MNrXAjq
Mr Home Minister,— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 21, 2020
I respectfully volunteer to debate with you on the #CAA .
Just say when. https://t.co/DTMfLcqWvj
.@AmitShah kanhiya se karoge sir?— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 21, 2020
Karoon fix? https://t.co/4OzjrVd4c8
Motabhai ek debate Ravish Sir se bhi karlo are .....😁😁😁#AmitShah nautanki no.2 #शाह_पर_भारी_शाहीनबाग https://t.co/TJgdupu81p— Eagle Eye (@Shah143Dil) January 21, 2020
#AmitShah agar himmat hai na to @kanhaiyakumar ya @dhruv_rathee se karo Debate!— Vivek Das (@TheVivekDas) January 21, 2020
Batao karoge? @AmitShah
Desh ko dooba ke rakh diya hai! https://t.co/FLFsH5xe5D
There must be difference between public debate and the debate with public. There are 100+ #ShahinBaghProtest in the country. #AmitShah should choose debate with public at these protests sites instead of choosing public debate with clueless politicians.#CAA_NRCProtests https://t.co/CQHvAjb3e2— Sadath Hussain (@Sadat0786) January 22, 2020
Mr Home Minister, #AmitShah— Imran Solanki (@imransolanki313) January 22, 2020
I respectfully volunteer to debate with you on the #CAA_NRC_NPR#CAA_NRC_Protests @AmitShah ji
Just say when. https://t.co/qAAghfX52v
Amit Shah has challenged Rahul Gandhi to a debate on CAA— ShamaAlig (@AligShama) January 22, 2020
Ironically he is the same guy who dosnt know the Full form of CAA and had to asked his subordinate about it in a Press Conference#copied #amitshah #jahilAmitshah
This picture has been drawn by #ShahinaKhatoon a student of Class IX who is sitting with her mother at #ParkCircus .— Citizen / নাগরিক / Human Suman sengupta সুমন (@sumonseng) January 22, 2020
Will #AmitShah dare to debate with this little girl on #CAA_NRC_NPR .
We don't need @kanhaiyakumar @naukarshah @fayedsouza or others, she is enough to handle him. pic.twitter.com/Ed11QoCgfl
@AmitShah Ji, Please include MK Stalin in this debate. It will be wonderful. 😀😀😀😀 #AmitShah #CAA #NRC https://t.co/szhmYpFNjA— Ganesh Pandian (@ganesrevan) January 21, 2020
Former Law Minister @KapilSibal challenged @narendramodi and Home Minister #AmitShah to an open debate on the CAA, accused them of “lying” on the newly amended citizenship law and described them as a “drag on democracy”.— Bharat Rao (@bharatrao1960) January 22, 2020
Ask Kanhaiya to debate Amit shah #AmitShah #CAA_NRC_Protests https://t.co/gbnLLWgY6D— Zehra Abedi (@zeabed) January 21, 2020
Now, we all know what Twitter wants. Well, Amit Shah is obviously not going to give us that but let's hope at least the people he's challenged show up with some valid points.