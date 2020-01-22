Recently Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee to a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act. 

Source: New Indian Express

Well, as expected, Twitter has some very different ideas about Amit Shah's choice of candidates. 

Now, we all know what Twitter wants. Well, Amit Shah is obviously not going to give us that but let's hope at least the people he's challenged show up with some valid points.