Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been suspended after she made insensitive and out-of-line comments regarding the West Bengal government.

Kangana demanded that President rule be put in the state after alleged violence associated with the election. She also made some not-so-subtle violence-inducing references.

Earlier, her tweets were deleted from the social media site but an action of this nature has been taken for the first time.

A few days ago, Kangana was in news for suggesting that people plant more trees in order to compensate for the oxygen 'forcefully' being taken for Covid treatment.

But to be fair, almost everything she posts is controversial - on good days; and on bad, it can range from anything between dangerous to completely genocidal.

It remains to be seen what she will do next, given her account on Instagram is still intact.