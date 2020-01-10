At this point, you must have already seen the old Ambuja cement ad being used on Twitter as a part of Aam Aadmi Party's re-election campaign.
But in case you haven't here it is.
KEJRIWALL pic.twitter.com/Jdp62d6ZHL— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 8, 2020
This is quite funny and hence, has become quite popular online!
HAHAHAHHAHA I can't believe that AAP is making memes now. https://t.co/5fpNP7lrhT— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) January 9, 2020
😂😂😂😂 #KejriWALL https://t.co/GI45CgLVJK— Aekta Kapoor (@AektaKapoor) January 10, 2020
The wall made with honesty, truth & good intentions never falls. #Kejriwall https://t.co/68p5mzXxEX— Rajesh Sharma 🇮🇳 (@beingAAPian) January 9, 2020
We certainly need this kind of creative promotion in India's elections.#KejriWALL #AAP— shubham mehra (@imehrashubham) January 9, 2020
KUDOS to the creators.👏 https://t.co/FVdzIiWNrc
Now, in response to this, both Congress and BJP came up with their own versions!
This is what Congress did.
झाड़ू के झूठ और कमल की लूट से सावधान रहिये। https://t.co/k85F1Tqsxs pic.twitter.com/0ZD0wPwgJM— Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) January 9, 2020
And BJP, well, did what BJP does i.e, the 'nationalist' way.
राष्ट्रवाद.. pic.twitter.com/hgklynYuT8— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 9, 2020
But it appears that AAP's meme game is far stronger than anyone had expected.
Well tried but... https://t.co/gl090UYYzb pic.twitter.com/8QsLBlcjQt— Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) January 9, 2020
And for the BJP, who hasn't announced a CM candidate yet and plans to fight the elections using the Prime Minister's face, AAP had this to comment.
When we asked @BJP4Delhi who's their CM candidate ? pic.twitter.com/SFwl9NDxwq— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 8, 2020
And this:
With love to @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/1pAVGvWtcu— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 7, 2020
Now look, I'm not saying that this is funny, Twitter is. See for yourself.
@BJP4India be like 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/ClZ2yBuoUk— भाव्येश (@HawaaBaaz) January 8, 2020
January 9, 2020
Like a boss. 👍 @ArvindKejriwal @RahulGandhi @ManojTiwariMP pic.twitter.com/9Qjk089e1K— Papa Makichu (@MakichuPapa) January 9, 2020
And AAP has stopped here either.
Who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal ?@BJP4Delhi leaders : pic.twitter.com/CkDT5AYHDa— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 10, 2020
The Kejriwal-led party has even called out the two rivals for taking the cement idea from them.
Summing up the twitter war so far.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 9, 2020
Get original guys @BJP4Delhi @INCDelhi #KejriWALL pic.twitter.com/SAaTBafm2m
I really don't want to be biased here and I've no idea who will win the next elections in Delhi, but right now, AAP is miles ahead with its meme game.