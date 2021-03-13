Around this time last year, the entire world came to a standstill as COVID-19 made its way into our lives. Yup, it's already been a year and the coronavirus is still very much around.

Keeping that in mind, Twitter users are sharing their stories of what they were about to do/were doing this time last year just when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic and several countries were forced to impose a lockdown.

This time last year I was . . . starting my first days of working from home and getting really chapped skin from bathing in sanitizer. Your turn! Pass it on and tag someone!@ScottGrimes @jleefilm #thistimelastyear #thistimelastyear #thistimelastyear #RETWEEETME #passiton — Stephanie Camello (@StephCamello789) March 11, 2021

Watching the pandemic news this time last year: pic.twitter.com/u8fo7q88d5 — Bob's Credits (@BobsCredits) March 6, 2021

This time last year, saw a woman buy 7 kg salt in panic. I think about that household a lot. — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) March 13, 2021

Around this time last year, I texted my ex after 3 years. I think about my empty brain a lot. https://t.co/NBLt69tIkp — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) March 13, 2021

I had ordered 6 canisters of drinking water, spending more than 800 bucks 😭 — Sukrita Baruah (@BaruahSukrita) March 13, 2021

this time last year i was packing to go home for “2-weeks” 💔💔 — that girl taryn 🐢 (@Tarynnn01) March 11, 2021

This time last year celebrities were singing “Imagine” to us after 3 days of being indoors. — Kar (@karlogan_) March 10, 2021

This time last year we had the start of the toilet roll silly panic buy.. so here's my lil throwback..

Happy fursuit Friday!#FursuitFriday #TheGreatLooRollShortage2020 pic.twitter.com/HaCyDcpdue — Fudgy Shepherd (@FudgyShepherd) March 12, 2021

The fact that last year at this time we were given 2 week holidays due to covid wave 1 and that turned out to be a year long lockdown😭 and now we are again being given two week holidays due to wave 3 is scaring the shit out of me. 2021 plz be kind. I don't want another 2020 😭😭 — humna🌻 (@Humssssss) March 11, 2021

live look at what happens when i try to remember what my life was like this time last year pic.twitter.com/9PVWMv1asg — rach (@ohgodplsstop) March 11, 2021

the "get ready for summer" clothes I bought this time last year pic.twitter.com/pESCFmxPjK — Dark Rabbite (@DarkRabbite) March 10, 2021

#ThisTimeLastYear I was packing and getting paperwork together to go on a cruise (that never happened).



How about you? — Chris Sogon (@sogonsec) March 8, 2021

One year ago today Covid-19 was declared a pandemic. Our lives changed in an instant. What a crazy year it has been. #oneyearago — Juan (@Chefjuanmora) March 11, 2021

#thistimelastyear #takemeback Cannot wait to sing with this wonderful group of students again! https://t.co/v3LHvPncAe — BSCS Music (@BSCSMusic) March 10, 2021

How quickly a year flies by, yet it also seems endless. This time last year, we were all finishing off a busy week, getting ready for Mother’s Day, planning Easter menus. Am grateful we are still here, albeit in a new normal way 🙏 #WeveGotYou #hospitality #ThisTimeLastYear pic.twitter.com/cGtLOAmCof — Reena Chotai (@ChotaiReena) March 7, 2021

What a year it has been!