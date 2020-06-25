Last night Times Now did a LIVE poll o their channel asking people to vote Yes or Now on if the Modi govt. had taken suitable actions to give a befitting reply to China. Well, as you can imagine, the answer was an overwhelming NO at 60.2%. 

Now,  Times Now is an indepedent channel by their own admission... 

... but Twitter picked up on something. It was the way the infographics on the screen showed the 39.8% YES vote somehow take a bigger piece of the pie chart.

Here's a bit of a closer look for you, because we care. 

And since this went on air, it has become a major talking point in today's liberal banter on Twitter. 

I only feel bad for the person who handles their social media account. I am really sorry, my dude. 