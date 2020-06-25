Last night Times Now did a LIVE poll o their channel asking people to vote Yes or Now on if the Modi govt. had taken suitable actions to give a befitting reply to China. Well, as you can imagine, the answer was an overwhelming NO at 60.2%.

Now, Times Now is an indepedent channel by their own admission...

... but Twitter picked up on something. It was the way the infographics on the screen showed the 39.8% YES vote somehow take a bigger piece of the pie chart.

Here's a bit of a closer look for you, because we care.

And since this went on air, it has become a major talking point in today's liberal banter on Twitter.

Using this trick in my next month's sales presentation to my boss. — shashank (@Theshashank_p) June 24, 2020

Brilliant pie chart!! Matlab hum galat padh ke bade hue😔😔 — punam (@singh_punam) June 25, 2020

Shakha boys doing the pie chart job 🔥 — Nakshatra | নক্ষত্র ❁ (@nmfcb4) June 25, 2020

Use this pie chart to teach your kids the difference between greater and smaller. They will grow up and become successful reporters at #TimesNow pic.twitter.com/yTMz1CtWSK — Calm A Sutra (@calmdev) June 24, 2020

@TimesNow can I work for you guys

Pros of having me:

1) I know how to make a pie chart

Cons of having me :

1) I know how to make a pie chart#TimesNow pic.twitter.com/gdM0MDGUBw — Amber Bhardwaj (@emberlyhawt) June 24, 2020

I only feel bad for the person who handles their social media account. I am really sorry, my dude.