Dr. Jitendra Nath Pande, a senior pulmonologist and former head of Department of Medicine at AIIMS in Delhi, lost his life to COVID-19 on 23rd May, Saturday.

He was 78.

Dr. Pande was also the director of the Pulmonology department at AIIMS.

According to reports, he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, earlier this week. While his wife was admitted in AIIMS, he showed mild symptoms and therefore decided to stay in home isolation.

Talking to media, Dr. Guleria, Director AIIMS, said:

We were following him up regularly and he said he was improving. Yesterday, he had his dinner and went off to sleep and then passed away in sleep possibly because of an acute cardiac event.

His contribution towards the establishment of one of the first ICUs in north India will always be one of the most precious gifts to the medical community.

An eminent doctor and a cheerful human being, Dr. Pande is fondly remembered by all his students and the entire medical fraternity.

Deeply saddened to hear that today @covid19 claimed it's most illustrious victim Dr. J.N Pande Director & Prof of Pulmonology

A stalwart of the medical world his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many



My Condolences to his family

Heartfelt condolences to Dr Pande's family. He retired from AIIMS after a long career of service but continued to work in another hospital until his unfortunate demise this week due to Corona. Delhi salutes you sir. RIP

Heart condolences to the family of Dr JN Pande, who was leading the fight against COVID-19 at AIIMS, New Delhi. May God give his soul eternal peace. His passing highlights the risks our Corona warriors face as they lead humanity's charge on this virus.

Sad & Ironic. COVID & heart disease take Dr. J.N. Pande, a doyen of pulmonology and ex-Professor at AIIMS. A teacher whom I respected deeply & learnt so much from. Clinician par excellence. Lovely human being. RIP 'JNP', you will continue guiding us through these tough times

For trainees of @aiims_newdelhi this is very sad news. Dr. Pande will always be a legend for those of us who were fortunate to know him (my classmates have so many anecdotes of his incredible clinical acumen).

— Anirban Maitra

Dr. JN Pande is no more. This is such an unfortunate loss for India. He was one of the best doctors I had the privilege of getting treated by.



This is a sincere request to all doctors to please keep safe and take care as you take care of everyone else.

We've lost a great doctor and an intellectual. RIP, Sir.