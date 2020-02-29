Amidst growing violence and unrest in the capital, people have been largely divided into two categories. One favouring the government's stand on the citizenship act and the other group taking to streets asking for the act to be rolled back.

While both sets are entitled to opinions, a Twitter user's tweet about firing two Muslim employees for their anti-CAA stance is going viral.

2 Muslim employees of my company had shared Anti-CAA/NPR/NRC posts on their WhatsApp statuses.



I HAVE FIRED THEM both with immediate effect.



No matter Muslim or Hindu,if you are against CAA/NPR/NRC, I won't employ you in my company.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IsupportCAA#ISupportCAA_NRC — Barkha Trehan (@barkhatrehan16) February 28, 2020

The user, Barkha Trehan, who calls herself an activist (according to her bio) proudly boasted about her step to remove the two employees because they posted anti-CAA content on WhatsApp.

Soon Twitter was on her case for her extreme views:

I also support CAA but I do feel that you should have educate them about CAA rather than firing them.

This kind of things further escalates the problem and make them.feel more dishonoured and Isolated from mainstream society.... — Sunny Rawal (@SunnyRawal256) February 28, 2020

Well, one good thing is that they are away from your presence, which is better for their safety.

Ideally, no one should have to work under someone who wants them and their families dead in detention camps. — Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) February 28, 2020

What a waste of power, you should have enlighten them about CAA instead , so that they can also clear doubts of others. — Manmeet (@Manmeet_5ingh) February 28, 2020

Anything for Retweets.



Zaubacorp says she is director nowhere.

Linkedin says she has LLB perusing LLM. No company mentioned.

Google says she writes in pgurus and is "men's rights activist".



Person is not capable of finding a decent job,forget about employing others. @hvgoenka — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) February 29, 2020

Good they will certainly be blessed by not working for a bigot like you. You are not the provider. Someone sitting up there provides. Don’t worry. If I know about those two lucky guys. I’ll try to find a better job for them. — Sharique شارق (@shariquenomani) February 28, 2020

In response to the Twitter reactions, she tweeted once again.

If workers have the freedom of expression to post against CAA/NPR/NRC, then I also have the freedom to express myself by throwing them out or not employing them.



This is not about Hindus or Muslims. This is about Bharat and it's spirit; so please don't communalize it. Thanks 🙏 — Barkha Trehan (@barkhatrehan16) February 28, 2020

But netizens continued to stand tall against her malicious intent.

The 2 Muslim employees whom you have fired



I HAVE EMPLOYD THEM both with immediate effect.



No matter Muslim or Hindu,if you are against CAA/NPR/NRC, I WILL employ you in my company.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) February 29, 2020

Ref to an attention seeking joker called Barkha Trehan who said she dismissed two employees who posted anti CAA messages. Turns out she is a jobless hate-filled nobody 😇 https://t.co/uiqt0AJpDi — Suma (@sumatweet) February 29, 2020

Remove the world egalitarian from your profile. I wish God also decides the same way in your case 🤔 — Rajiv Dhimole (@rajivdhimole) February 29, 2020

Read you own tweets

first you says 2 muslim employees and then she goes on to saying don't communalise.

It could easily have been fired 2 employess... — Quasim Khan (@phunsuk_bangdu) February 28, 2020

Ofcourse.

Change your bio you joke of a human.



The divine exists and karma will get back at you.

Until then, have fun. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) February 29, 2020

You have already communalized it ... let's not belittle Bharat...... by using the excuse of BHARAT to create a religious divide !! — Moushumi Mitra (@mmoushumi) February 28, 2020

And then i saw her bio .



" Seek Justice for all "



Irony died stabbing. pic.twitter.com/RdhdOhwkRi — Free Soul (@Deja_vu76) February 28, 2020

While people called her out for having no real evidence to back her story, they condemned the idea behind the tweet, which is tearing into our country's communal fabric.