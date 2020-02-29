Amidst growing violence and unrest in the capital, people have been largely divided into two categories. One favouring the government's stand on the citizenship act and the other group taking to streets asking for the act to be rolled back.
2 Muslim employees of my company had shared Anti-CAA/NPR/NRC posts on their WhatsApp statuses.— Barkha Trehan (@barkhatrehan16) February 28, 2020
I HAVE FIRED THEM both with immediate effect.
No matter Muslim or Hindu,if you are against CAA/NPR/NRC, I won't employ you in my company.
Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IsupportCAA#ISupportCAA_NRC
The user, Barkha Trehan, who calls herself an activist (according to her bio) proudly boasted about her step to remove the two employees because they posted anti-CAA content on WhatsApp.
I also support CAA but I do feel that you should have educate them about CAA rather than firing them.— Sunny Rawal (@SunnyRawal256) February 28, 2020
This kind of things further escalates the problem and make them.feel more dishonoured and Isolated from mainstream society....
Well, one good thing is that they are away from your presence, which is better for their safety.— Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) February 28, 2020
Ideally, no one should have to work under someone who wants them and their families dead in detention camps.
Anything for Retweets.— Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) February 29, 2020
Zaubacorp says she is director nowhere.
Linkedin says she has LLB perusing LLM. No company mentioned.
Google says she writes in pgurus and is "men's rights activist".
Person is not capable of finding a decent job,forget about employing others. @hvgoenka
Good they will certainly be blessed by not working for a bigot like you. You are not the provider. Someone sitting up there provides. Don’t worry. If I know about those two lucky guys. I’ll try to find a better job for them.— Sharique شارق (@shariquenomani) February 28, 2020
In response to the Twitter reactions, she tweeted once again.
If workers have the freedom of expression to post against CAA/NPR/NRC, then I also have the freedom to express myself by throwing them out or not employing them.— Barkha Trehan (@barkhatrehan16) February 28, 2020
This is not about Hindus or Muslims. This is about Bharat and it's spirit; so please don't communalize it. Thanks 🙏
But netizens continued to stand tall against her malicious intent.
Ref to an attention seeking joker called Barkha Trehan who said she dismissed two employees who posted anti CAA messages. Turns out she is a jobless hate-filled nobody 😇 https://t.co/uiqt0AJpDi— Suma (@sumatweet) February 29, 2020
Remove the world egalitarian from your profile. I wish God also decides the same way in your case 🤔— Rajiv Dhimole (@rajivdhimole) February 29, 2020
Ofcourse.— Sidrah (@SidrahDP) February 29, 2020
Change your bio you joke of a human.
The divine exists and karma will get back at you.
Until then, have fun.
You have already communalized it ... let's not belittle Bharat...... by using the excuse of BHARAT to create a religious divide !!— Moushumi Mitra (@mmoushumi) February 28, 2020
While people called her out for having no real evidence to back her story, they condemned the idea behind the tweet, which is tearing into our country's communal fabric.