This lockdown is making people think out-of-the-box and everything they think of is out there on social media.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a tweet, taking a dig at the food delivery app, Zomato in the present situation of lockdown.

While the Twitter user did not tag Zomato in his tweet, it was noticed by them and they replied to the tweet.

we're actually delivering groceries now, aap apna dekh lo 😘 https://t.co/7vCX3k6dAW — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) April 13, 2020

Zomato's savage reply won people's hearts and the tweet instantly went viral.

And that befitting reply 🤣

Zomato - 1

Other person - 0 — Akanksha Gupta (@Akanksha_gpta) April 13, 2020

Zomato to this guy:

Aur bhai pic.twitter.com/9xEdCJrBeO — Atyadhik Sanskari (@AreYouKomedyMe) April 13, 2020

Ouch, that might have given serious burns. — Iron पुरुष (@PeekandTweet90) April 13, 2020

Bhai teri leli Zomato ne.... — ae shyam (@beingsundar) April 13, 2020

What's your take on Zomato's tweet?