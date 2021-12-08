No place is safe for a woman, including her own social media account. The entitlement of men never fails to surprise us anymore, it's just disappointing and heartbreaking now. Aanchal Agrawal, a social media content creator, recently posted on her Twitter account, about a harassment incident she faced online. While the entire case is disgusting, one follower played a blessing in disguise to reach out to Cyber Crime on her behalf. Take a look for yourself. 


Trigger Warning- Sexual harassment

Where the law is supposed to protect the victim, here the Cyber Crime Cell played the age old tactic of "Let it go".

A Twitter user tried to act smart with a cliched dialogue and Aanchal had the best response to it. So much for "not all men"!

Twitter was quite obviously, disgusted by the entire episode. Here are some of the reactions to the tweet.

More power to Aanchal Agrawal and all survivors. Let's hope that laws will soon change

Here's the Cyber Crime Helpline- 155260. We sincerely hope you never need to use it. 