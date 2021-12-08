No place is safe for a woman, including her own social media account. The entitlement of men never fails to surprise us anymore, it's just disappointing and heartbreaking now. Aanchal Agrawal, a social media content creator, recently posted on her Twitter account, about a harassment incident she faced online. While the entire case is disgusting, one follower played a blessing in disguise to reach out to Cyber Crime on her behalf. Take a look for yourself.



Trigger Warning- Sexual harassment

Where the law is supposed to protect the victim, here the Cyber Crime Cell played the age old tactic of "Let it go".

A short story-

Guy sent a masturbating video.

I got angry and put it on my IG.

A follower sent it to Indian Cyber Cell.

They messaged. He immediately apologised to them, they forwarded to me.

I asked them for a video apology. Guy wore a mask for it, but the message is delivered. pic.twitter.com/aMiLWdsyq0 — Aanchal Agrawal (@awwwnchal) December 7, 2021

These men are literally the most scared breed of all which is why they stoop to this level to make themselves feel powerful. I am glad that an informed guy took that action and the Cyber cell took action so quickly. I am glad things are changing. This will put him in place. — Aanchal Agrawal (@awwwnchal) December 7, 2021

A Twitter user tried to act smart with a cliched dialogue and Aanchal had the best response to it. So much for "not all men"!

Did you fight my battle for me? If ‘females’ are doing it to you why did you only think of it when I shared my story? Why do you think I owe you an answer? Did I mention you or anyone you personally know without proof and involve you into the story? Why is your bottom burning? — Aanchal Agrawal (@awwwnchal) December 8, 2021

Twitter was quite obviously, disgusted by the entire episode. Here are some of the reactions to the tweet.

1.

He did so bcz there are no rules in place for such a behavior, there should be some serious penalty to the family and punishment to the individuals irrespective of gender for such activities. Like razing off one of their property, 1 kidney donated, lack of fear is the problem. — LOHIIT KOTIAAN (@LohiitK) December 8, 2021

2.

Technically, he's not apologising because he did wrong. He's apologising because he got caught. But I'm so glad you did this. It sends a clear message out.

Thank you. — Natasha #SaveChevellaBanyans ‏ نتاشا (@nuts2406) December 8, 2021

3.

I don’t know what he did to deserve being let go with just an apology with a mask on his face. He isn’t apologising because what he did was wrong. He’s apologising because he didn’t want to get in deeper trouble. — Laxman Phansalkar (@amolphansalkar) December 7, 2021

4.

He has issued an apology wearing a mask so that no one sees his face.

Meanwhile his instagram profile is still active and public 😀 — Chhote Myaw (@Irrational_Chap) December 8, 2021

5.

i think this phase of social media is the most toughest for girls especially. it's you well educated you know how to handle such things, what about other girls who just started and don't know about such harrassment. — Jimmy (@itsjimmypatel) December 8, 2021

6.

Don't understand why such people go so low ? This is sick mentality. They are needed to be treated harsh. Sending someone unsolicited pictures/videos is a crime. Need to be punished. — Sandeep_Mufc (@Chote_Sardarji) December 8, 2021

7.

Thank you for standing and taking action. Many of those are doing and get getting encouraged bcoz no one takes action, if all stand together and take action this place will be a better place. keep Rocking 🤟🏼 — Samir Dhrolia (@samirdhrolia) December 7, 2021

8.

He should be given rigorous imprisonment as per law,

Apologies can't be enough — Vijay (@Vijay_Powar_Kop) December 7, 2021

9.

The argument of 'not all men' fails because of incidents such as these — Randomly Specific (@Rndmly_Spcfic) December 8, 2021

10.

A lot of girls has to go through such things! All we can do is report and block, yet I'm super glad you took this step! ❤️ — Pallavi Pandey (@pallaviipandey) December 7, 2021

11.

pic.twitter.com/TBG0NrgfzH — 𝙼 𝙴 𝙶 ∙ 𝚃 𝚄 𝚁 𝙽 𝙴 𝚁 (@inkedwerdsmith) December 7, 2021

12.

Good step, but he didnt apologise for being wrong but to escape from trouble. If he had the guts to do the silly act openly why did he cover his face? How does one know this person then..as nobody will recognise the crook. Unmasking such men and punishing then will get it rite — Amz (@Tigereyez111) December 8, 2021

13.

Why would the cyber cell ask for an apology instead of booking him? Why should women settle for apologies? — Daniel Sundar Raj (@DanielSundarRa4) December 8, 2021

14.

Just a video apology?? There should be some jail time /fine associated with this. Our laws suck. — SR (@dhinka_cheeka) December 8, 2021

15.

More power to you! Hope he got a good lesson from this and hopefully this would deter other degenerates to act like this. — Praava (@Praava97) December 7, 2021

16.

He should be openly named and shamed.

If his identity is not made public, he wil do the same in future.

Perverts are repeat offenders. — TheChild'sDOC ⭕ (@BachhoKaDaktar) December 8, 2021

17.

He should be humiliated in public... Sorry Aanchal that you have to face this... Stricter laws should be in place so that no one can imagine to do such things to any of the females.. — Rohitav Bakshi (@RohitavB) December 7, 2021

18.

Apology for sexual assault? So I can send filthy videos of myself, sexually harrass women and apologise later? Wow!!



The reason they get off easily is this'. Men will been men mentality. — Sumit Sasidharan (@desi_libtard) December 8, 2021

19.

ITS NOT COOL TO SEND YOUR D PICS TO WOMEN NOBODY WOMEN WANTS TO SEE A GUYS DISGUSTING D PIC LIKE A GUY WANTS TO SEE A WOMENS BODY PARTS SHAME ON YOU DISGUSTING PEOPLE WHO DO IT AND FEEL MANLY — Kriti (@MrMeme92) December 8, 2021

20

Apologies should be without mask. — Sharad Paranjape 🇮🇳 (@sharadp15) December 7, 2021

More power to Aanchal Agrawal and all survivors. Let's hope that laws will soon change

Here's the Cyber Crime Helpline- 155260. We sincerely hope you never need to use it.