Humanity and stories of kindness have kept us positive during these dark times. One such story, which has come as a ray of sunshine, is that of an Uber driver who took a Twitter user's ailing mother to the hospital.

Rituparna Chatterjee took to Twitter to share her story, where she had been rejected by several Uber drivers, until she found one who had a heart of gold.

Thread: This is a story of an Uber driver with an exceptional heart and compassion. On April 28, a couple of good friends helped me get an urgent bed for my mother (she's been to three hospitals now). Her oxygen was at 80 and dipping. We had one cylinder. We had to shift her. pic.twitter.com/c96ut02Qd9 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 12, 2021

At least four of them cancelled. To the fifth one I said, "brother if you're going to cancel, tell me at once, because I can't risk waiting 15-20 minutes and then see you cancelling the trip, so I want to tell you upfront the details so you have the choice." — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 12, 2021

But this Uber driver did not give up on them and instead volunteered to take them to a hospital.

He said "I'll be there in 3-4 minutes." He wasn't just there. I sanitised the oxygen cylinder, he carried it to the car. He drove me to the facility as fast as he was allowed, he waited there — a place on the outskirts of Delhi with no public transport — for four hours, — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 12, 2021

He went out of his way to show love and kindness to strangers in need, and his story is leaving us teary-eyed.

Next day he again took me there, waited as I discharged her, rushed us to a hospital near my house, hung around till I got a bed, kept his AC on for her, then once she was settled in a room, brought me back home safe late at night again, then proceeded to argue — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 12, 2021

He said he's had the Covid shot, already had Covid last year and has no fear of it. Last I heard, he's ok. I hope he continues to be so. He took my number in case he needs help. Hope we are able to eventually give back to our community what we're taking from it. Love and hope. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 12, 2021

Rituparna also contacted Uber for the same and asked them to thank the Uber driver, Udit Agarwal who helped her in her time of need. Uber responded saying that it made their day to know that Udit was such a compassionate employee.

DMed Uber his details and screenshots of the trip. Really, really hope they can surprise him with a pleasant gesture. ❤️

https://t.co/s8KSWwMnba — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 12, 2021

Uber's in touch with him. This was my last interaction with him. Peace out. pic.twitter.com/UM0FBC608f — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 13, 2021

On one hand, Twitter collectively joined hands to donate and help Udit Agarwal and on the other, his family came forward to share how proud they were of him.

Ok, I am resigned to the fact this thread won't end, and I am excited about that in the best possible way. After I shared the story of a hero Uber driver, it goes viral on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Then this happens!https://t.co/jIET6vvbx4 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 13, 2021

And that's Udit ji's son 😭😭😭https://t.co/8CRK9iLgaL — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 13, 2021

Look what you wonderful, wonderful people have done. I am tearing up. He has an unpaid EMI and drives an Uber to support his family. I did my bit on that day itself, but I cannot match power of a fundraiser. Thank you, really, to each one of you. @ShreyAg82185234 @AviralAgg pic.twitter.com/BlG3OLgJvK — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 13, 2021

These stories of kindness and empathy are what keeps us going during these tough times.