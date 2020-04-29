While the world is struggling with the pandemic and waits for coronavirus to die down, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed that the country has "won" the battle against widespread community transmission of the coronavirus.

In fact, new number of coronavirus cases have been in single digits for the past several days in the country. The government has decided to lift the level-4 lockdown and drop to level-3.

After this positive news about this country broke out, people from around the world including Indians are desperately searching google and asking "How New Zealand controlled coronavirus".

PM Jacinda Ardern even shared on Instagram how Her Majesty, the Queen got in touch with her and discussed the steps her country is taking.

Twitter too wants to shift to New Zealand ASAP and is praising the country.

Looks like living with virus is not our only option. It can be eliminated...New Zealand taught the world how. #JustSaying pic.twitter.com/bY6lxP95iE — Harini (@harini617) April 29, 2020

Lovely Aliens. Come an abduct me and drop me off in New Zealand. Save us from this shit regime. pic.twitter.com/OZwJxtcjZO — Ben (@BenJolly9) April 28, 2020

New Zealand- 19 deaths of 1,472 cases. 82% have recovered and they only reported one case yesterday. While this doesn’t mean there will be no cases, it will be easy to trace where the cases are coming from. This won’t have been possible without the extremely strict lockdown. — period partner (@duchesskk) April 28, 2020

starting to wonder if I should move to New Zealand. Is there a downside — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) April 28, 2020

Congratulations on #NZ.

A good job to tackle this epidemic into little new cases..When NZ can track and isolate this virus , then NZ is able to contain it.

NZ is surely able to reopen and return to normal life as ever step by step.

Taiwan experience, 0 case happens these days — Brian Cheng 🇹🇼 (@BrianCh98370549) April 28, 2020

New Zealand has pretty much defeated the virus in a short amount of time. How? By implementing a hyper-aggressive lockdown IMMEDIATELY. And guess what? You're not gonna believe this part. Turns out, this was also the best thing for the economy which is almost back to normal! — Brad Dickson (@brad_dickson) April 28, 2020

New Zealand going from level 4 to level 3 pic.twitter.com/2GJ46H33FP — Josh (@trillyelliot) April 28, 2020

The country might not have won the war, but their consistent efforts show how this battle can be won.