While the world is struggling with the pandemic and waits for coronavirus to die down, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed that the country has "won" the battle against widespread community transmission of the coronavirus.
In fact, new number of coronavirus cases have been in single digits for the past several days in the country. The government has decided to lift the level-4 lockdown and drop to level-3.
After this positive news about this country broke out, people from around the world including Indians are desperately searching google and asking "How New Zealand controlled coronavirus".
You may have seen that today we announced a range of major steps to further protect the health of New Zealanders and reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Below is a quick summary: 1. We have increased New Zealand’s border restrictions. This now means that anyone entering New Zealand from any country aside from the Pacific Islands is required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival. This decision will mean New Zealand will have some of the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions in the world. 2. We also announced a temporary ban on all cruise ships coming into New Zealand. This will be in place from midnight tonight until at least 30 June 2020. 3. New border restrictions apply to people, not products. We will be working to ensure we keep freight routes open for imports and exports - so there’s no need to rush out and stock up at the supermarket. 4. Protecting New Zealanders health is our number one focus and we’re taking strong actions to respond to the changing global situation, however, all New Zealanders have a role to play in stopping further spread of the virus. Stay home if you’re unwell and keep up simple things like washing your hands and sneezing or coughing into your elbow. 5. We are also encouraging New Zealanders to avoid all non-essential travel overseas. This helps reduce the risk of a New Zealander bringing COVID-19 back with them. If you’re on Facebook, you can see more details on my page. As always though, if you have any questions, do post them below and I’ll try my best to cover them in another update. Till then, stay tuned for details of our business continuity and support plan, which will be announced on Tuesday.
PM Jacinda Ardern even shared on Instagram how Her Majesty, the Queen got in touch with her and discussed the steps her country is taking.
A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of COVID-19. It was such a treat to speak with Her Majesty tonight. Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what’s happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me.
Twitter too wants to shift to New Zealand ASAP and is praising the country.
Looks like living with virus is not our only option. It can be eliminated...New Zealand taught the world how. #JustSaying pic.twitter.com/bY6lxP95iE— Harini (@harini617) April 29, 2020
Lovely Aliens. Come an abduct me and drop me off in New Zealand. Save us from this shit regime. pic.twitter.com/OZwJxtcjZO— Ben (@BenJolly9) April 28, 2020
New Zealand- 19 deaths of 1,472 cases. 82% have recovered and they only reported one case yesterday. While this doesn’t mean there will be no cases, it will be easy to trace where the cases are coming from. This won’t have been possible without the extremely strict lockdown.— period partner (@duchesskk) April 28, 2020
starting to wonder if I should move to New Zealand. Is there a downside— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) April 28, 2020
Congratulations on #NZ.— Brian Cheng 🇹🇼 (@BrianCh98370549) April 28, 2020
New Zealand going from level 4 to level 3 pic.twitter.com/2GJ46H33FP— Josh (@trillyelliot) April 28, 2020
The country might not have won the war, but their consistent efforts show how this battle can be won.