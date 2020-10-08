Whether it's mansplaining, or straight up interrupting women when they speak, most men seem to be incapable of letting women voice their opinions.

US Vice-President Mike Pence proved this when he tried interrupting vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris during the 2020 election debate.

However, Kamala Harris swiftly and immediately shut down his interruption by holding up her hand and firmly stating, "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking! I'm speaking."

“Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking.”



– Kamala Harris shutting down Mike Pence on the #VPDebate stage



Catch up with the key moments: https://t.co/GmYPN8plHm pic.twitter.com/jv49QeMHZZ — POLITICO (@politico) October 8, 2020

Two simple words, but which resonated with women across the globe, because honestly, this isn't the time for women to let such interruptions 'fly' (pun intended):

When Kamala Harris said, "I'm Speaking",

I felt it.

You felt it.

Your mom felt it

Your grandma felt it.

Everywoman on this earth alive or dead felt it.



Because we know what it means to be talked over, interrupted, disbelieved.

Do not be afraid to say,

"IM SPEAKING" pic.twitter.com/sZzDPnw0qq — Fiona Adorno💧 (@FionaAdorno) October 8, 2020

From now on, my standard response to mansplaining Dude Bros will be...



“I'm speaking.”



Thank you, future Vice President Kamala Harris!!! I felt that in my soul. Here’s to unapologetically taking up space and claiming your time!#VPDebate — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) October 8, 2020

“I am speaking.”



-Kamala Harris (or any woman who has ever tried to speak and was constantly interrupted by a man) #DebateNight — mary clare (@mcboyle_) October 8, 2020

🗣MR VICE PRESIDENT IM SPEAKING! IF YOU DONT MIND LETTING ME FINISH, WE CAN HAVE A CONVERSATION!!!



- signed by women everywhere #VPDebate — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) October 8, 2020

I will be thinking about Kamala Harris telling Mike Conversion Therapy Pence, “I’m speaking” for the rest of my life. — Loey ✨𓆏 (@Loeybug) October 8, 2020

the fact that senator harris just said “excuse me mr vice president im speaking”. i love to see women standing up for themselves. don’t let that dumb white boy interrupt you ladies. what you have to say is important. — Stella Krone (@StellaKrone) October 8, 2020

to all the dudes that are shocked at how Pence is speaking to Kamala Harris...



welcome to being a woman 🤗



remember this next time you try to mansplain ♥️ — emilee** (@emfails) October 8, 2020

“MR VICE PRESIDENT IM SPEAKING, IM SPEAKING!!!”



Drag him Kamala!!!!!!#VPDebate — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) October 8, 2020

Men really be too comfortable with talking over women so that “im speaking” was so epic — Kakarot 🐒 (@__LeslyAlvarez) October 8, 2020

If I had a dollar for every time a man has tried to over talk me I'd be debt free



Excuse me #imspeaking 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vxyQv3e3DJ — IG: Karla_Cohen (@_karlacohen_) October 8, 2020

Big shout out to Kamala Harris who held up her hand and said “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.”



She rocks.#VPDebate — Katy (@KatyJayne101) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris is such an icon. “Im speaking” yes ma’am you ARE 💅🏽. pic.twitter.com/nqidCuw9T4 — Alejandra ‘ 🇵🇷 (@alexrosas04) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris is a fighter. After tonight, I'm even more proud to stand with her, and proud to vote for Biden-Harris.https://t.co/LOJV9KOq39 #VPDebate #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/8ghke9uUBM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2020

"Mr. Santorum, I'm speaking."



Gloria Borger, the only woman on @CNN's post-debate panel, was talking how how Mike Pence repeatedly interrupted Kamala Harris during tonight's debate.



And Rick Santorum interrupted her to tell her she was wrong.pic.twitter.com/RorA6mgtbZ — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) October 8, 2020

I guess the “no interruptions” rule. Kamala Harris employing the “I’m speaking” rebuke, with a “keep trying me” smile. Children of Black mothers all recognize that smile... — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 8, 2020

No one has to 'give' women a voice because women have always had a voice - just not been allowed to use it. But it's 2020, and Harris is a perfect example of how women aren't going to let people take away their 'voice' anymore.