As the farmers' protests in India continued to gain ground, people across the globe have lent their support to the farmers.

While Canadian PM Justin Trudeau came out in support of the farmers' peaceful protests, UK PM Boris Johnson had quite a different take on the situation that left everyone thoroughly confused. Because he believed the protests were regarding Indo-Pak disputes.

Yes, looks like PM Johnson had no idea about what the protests pertained to. And when MP Tanmanjeet Singh Desi asked for him to address PM Modi and convey anxiety over the on-going protests, PM Johnson's response left a lot to desire.

The world is watching, issue is a huge one with hundreds of thousands protesting globally (including in London, reported on by BBC) and the usual Boris Johnson bluff and bluster heaps further embarrassment onto our nation. Absolutely clueless! So disappointed with his response. — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

Naturally, Twitterati was quick to comment on PM Johnson's response:

Main roun ya hansun, karun main kya karun? 😂 — Shaan Haider (@shaanhaider) December 9, 2020

He parroted his lines reserved the Kashmiri's struggle for Independence and thought they would fit in to any topic relating to India. A truly vile man. — Haquafresh (@Haquafresh) December 9, 2020

my man boris is on a mad one, they were talking about the current farmer situation that is taking place in india in parliament, and when asked for a response, my guy started talking ab pak and india tension like?? manz on a mad one ☝️ #BorisJohnson #BorisJohnsonMustGo — amna (@skateroons) December 10, 2020

stupefying that in the 21st century Britain is run by a bumbling buffoon | #BorisJohnson confuses the farmers protest in #India with #Kashmir | https://t.co/8hJPK6WhC3 — Kashmir RG (@MaqboolButt5) December 10, 2020

UK PM #BorisJohnson doesn't answers to question asked in British Parliament on Farmers Protest.



The PM Confuses #FarmersProtests with India-Pakistan dispute in Parliament Response! pic.twitter.com/tHhyK7800n — Shinas Khan (@iamShinasKhan) December 9, 2020

Haha.

D minus on current affairs

Z minus on Brexit

The epitome of incompetence.#BorisHasFailedTheNation#BorisJohnson

"Boris Johnson appears to confuse farmers protest in India with India-Pakistan conflict" https://t.co/pHX4ifuuy8 — inside out. (@rknayyar) December 10, 2020

Wait what!!! #BorisJohnson confuses farmers protest with India Pakistan conflict 🤣🤣 https://t.co/SLJAVsumem — Vivek Srivastava (@vivek3180) December 10, 2020

This is almost comical if it weren’t for the many millions of lives and livelihoods at stake — Bal K Sandhu RD DSD SP (MBDA) 🌺 (@balsandhu) December 9, 2020

The PM hadn't got a clue about what you were talking about Tan Dhesi, and his answer was not satisfactory at all. I'm sorry he didn't reply to your question. I stand with you on this. — Danceywoman (@jazzaoxon) December 9, 2020

Elect clowns....expect a circus... — Harjap Bhangal (@HarjapBhangal) December 9, 2020

Boris Johnson's face when he was asked that question. A total embarrassing response. The man is not clued up whatsoever 🙃 pic.twitter.com/eaFBl3zPe5 — Sohail Anjum (@sohailanjum) December 9, 2020

Nothing short of disgraceful. @TanDhesi talks of the dignified actions of noble people - and gets a hollow-worded answer as shallow as this. — Mark Acheson (@markacheson) December 9, 2020

The UK government spokesperson later stated about the issue that "The Prime Minister clearly misheard the question in Parliament. The Foreign Office are following the issue of protests in India closely".