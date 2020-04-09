Across the world, global leaders have had varying responses to the Covid-19 pandemic. And BBC reporter Emily Maitlis is being praised by Twitterati for calling out the misleading statements surrounding Covid-19.

Emily Maitlis
Source: BBC

In her introduction for BBC’s Newsnight, Emily Maitlis talked about how calling Covid-19 a 'great leveler' was unfair, and incorrect. 

She further added that under the pandemic, people's experiences will be affected by their socio-economic background. 

Her honest and frank assessment of the situation won over Twitterati: 

You can listen to the complete introduction here: 

q

At times like this, transparency is exactly what the world needs. 