Across the world, global leaders have had varying responses to the Covid-19 pandemic. And BBC reporter Emily Maitlis is being praised by Twitterati for calling out the misleading statements surrounding Covid-19.

In her introduction for BBC’s Newsnight, Emily Maitlis talked about how calling Covid-19 a 'great leveler' was unfair, and incorrect.

She further added that under the pandemic, people's experiences will be affected by their socio-economic background.

Her honest and frank assessment of the situation won over Twitterati:

Ravish Kumar of BBC! https://t.co/fpM0n1nOb0 — Reddit India (@redditindia) April 9, 2020

👇This is journalism. More of this please. pic.twitter.com/czXBzye325 — Joe Dwyer (@JoeEDwyer) April 8, 2020

For a while now Emily Maitlis has stood firm against the endless tide of lies and deception that spew forth from the mouths of the Tory party simply by telling the truth. One of the few journalist out there to do so. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — charlesTdale (@charlesTdale) April 8, 2020

She is incredibly good at her profession. One of the increasingly few worthy of the description "journalist". — mcdaja1492 (@AnantKu59177102) April 9, 2020

I've seen the news day in and day out since this began, from having it on in the background at dinner, or being sent clips from my family. This is the first I've seen anyone step up and tackle some of these myths. If there's anything to take away from COVID 19, it's this. — Mari Jackson (@iwillnevermari) April 8, 2020

One of the best intros I’ve watched lately ... @maitlis — Sly Owusu (@slyowusu) April 8, 2020

She’s quickly becoming a hero of mine — David Carlyle (@davidcarlyle_) April 9, 2020

This speech is great and everything, and please don’t take this as a criticism of Emily Maitlis, but this ought to be the very basic level we expect from BBC news and politics programming.



It only seems remarkable because it’s so painfully fucking rare.pic.twitter.com/jUwoStZk8F — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 9, 2020

The strongest minute of current affairs TV since #Corona19 started. Well done @maitlis and all at #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/SJaqAvFpF0 — Gareth Noble (@GarNob) April 8, 2020

Wow. Spot on and well done. — Gail Thornton 🇪🇺🇬🇧🕷#extremistandproud (@GailThornton) April 9, 2020

big up Emily Maitlis for speaking more truth in 1 min than I’ve ever seen on BBC in my life 🤯 revolution soon come 🙏🏽 https://t.co/byVXpYFCoI — Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan (@thebrownhijabi) April 9, 2020

You can listen to the complete introduction here:

Brilliant opening from BBC Newsnight. Watch. pic.twitter.com/Elwrypm6Fc — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 9, 2020 q

At times like this, transparency is exactly what the world needs.