Recently, photos of Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, riding a Harley in his hometown Nagpur, floated on social media.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson. (Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020) @harleydavidson #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/6bDv0g4n2P — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 28, 2020

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has repeatedly advised people to only leave their homes for essential work and to adopt all necessary precautions when stepping out.

Which is why, CJI Bobde's photos, without a mask or helmet, prompted Twitterati to offer some 'insightful remarks':

Coolest Avatar...but a wrong message from a person who is holding one of the most highly respected post in India.



Saddened to say that Hon'ble CJI SAHAB was not wearing mask, helmet and also not maintaining adequate social distancing, which conveys a wrong msg to society. — राष्ट्रहित_सर्वोपरि (@swaraj_rakshak) June 28, 2020

Without helmet and riding a bike belonging to BJP leader's son, does not suite the Chief Justice of India :-| — Pankaj Tiwari (@pkjtiwari) June 28, 2020

Very unbecoming for a judge, let alone the Chief Justice of India. — Skipper (@FlyingMariner) June 28, 2020

@SCofIndia, doesn’t the CJI know that he is equally (if not more) susceptible to Covid-19? — sam singh (@samsinghamjax) June 28, 2020

Rakshak hi bhakshak.... Chief justice of India....where is mask sir?? No social distancing...roaming around without work....welcome to India.... #chiefjusticeofIndia pic.twitter.com/mG6iKlTOsi — Jimmy Patel (@thejimmypatel) June 29, 2020

CJI Sahab flouting those very rules for which judiciary would penalise a common man of our country!! — राष्ट्रहित_सर्वोपरि (@swaraj_rakshak) June 28, 2020

Truly controversial act in all aspects. — mohd. iftekhar shaik (@MohammedIft) June 28, 2020

Terminator who killed judiciary. — Jai | جئے ho! (@OneChildBear) June 28, 2020

But how could he appear in public without mask? Is he exempted? Any spl laws for him? Sending wrong picture to society — Prof.Venugopalan Sankaran🇮🇳 (@Gopalee67) June 29, 2020

Yes without helmet and a mask. — Aditya Punj (@adityapunj) June 28, 2020

Fines, punishment are all for poor and nothing for rich all can be managed — law students federation LSF (@lsffederation) June 29, 2020

No local for vocal. 🤦‍♂️ — Sarosh Shaikh (@sarosh_sufi) June 28, 2020

This man is CJI bobde

Running bike of Bjp leader

No mask

No hamlet

No social distancing

Is there anyone moral alive in Indian police system or judiciary to take cognizance of this pic.twitter.com/A8ZYv5p5wv — social watch (@jaq577) June 29, 2020

Just like the Supreme Court, CJI Bobde likes to sit atop a bike without actually running it.. pic.twitter.com/a9FYYnBibP — Arpan Srivastava (@appysrivastava) June 29, 2020

As of date, India has recorded over 5 lakh confirmed cases of Covid-19.