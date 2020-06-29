Recently, photos of Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, riding a Harley in his hometown Nagpur, floated on social media. 

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has repeatedly advised people to only leave their homes for essential work and to adopt all necessary precautions when stepping out. 

Which is why, CJI Bobde's photos, without a mask or helmet, prompted Twitterati to offer some 'insightful remarks': 

As of date, India has recorded over 5 lakh confirmed cases of Covid-19. 