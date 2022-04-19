Ahh! Under the scorching summer heat, move exhausted bodies and drained souls. The summer has pounced heavily upon us. Do you remember that Glucon-D advertisement with the dementor-like sun sipping energy out of kids' heads? Well, that has very much resonated with Twitteratis out there. A recent tweet by a user called @adithi_mallesh is grabbing eyeballs as it screams of the pain and the frustration of being in this weather.

This ad has so much impact on my brain that I still believe this is exactly how the Sun works. pic.twitter.com/FBsOcCNz9N — Adithi Mallesh (@adithi_mallesh) April 17, 2022

Not just a reminder of old days, classic ads but this tweet expresses all the right emotions bro. Summer sun is the sucker of happiness and all that is good and pure in this world.

These are summer special ads, especially Energy drinks like glucon d, cool drinks and prickly heat powders like shower to shower, nycil, dermi cool etc., all these based on heat energizing creative ads which we enjoyed in childhood holidays after exams. — Pérséus (@Powerpunt) April 18, 2022

Rather than the visuals, it's the jingle that has stuck with me through the years. I can still hum the whole thing 😂 — Aash ♥️ (@classy_maasi) April 17, 2022

They don't make summer ads like this anymore, THESE were a major part of my summer growing up — Sonamm😼♡ (@NaikSonamm) April 18, 2022

No, this is exactly how the sun works!

You mean this is NOT the way the sun works ??!! pic.twitter.com/rwivAjZw16 — Anshul Dixit (@anshuld90) April 18, 2022

This is how sun works .. and that's how we get rain.. this was the bonus chapter which wasn't covered in our school books .. glucon d made the TV premiere for it — Aniket Paul (@awesomewarlord) April 18, 2022

I've taught this to my child?! I'm convinced this is how it works.

It has been my experience that a cap/hat helps (sun cannot poke a straw through those), and we have been left alone by the sun - it finds other people to traumatized. — Dr Vasumathy Ravishankar (@Doc_Amma) April 18, 2022

Sad-Life.

Relatability points - 100/100

As an adult, whenever I am walking in the frying sun and feeling exhausted, this is exactly how I imagine the Sun sucking me out. — Tanishq Varshney (God/Godself) (@TanishqVarshn10) April 18, 2022

Surya devta turns into surya demon — deepika (@deepikaapurohit) April 18, 2022

Well, it's the truth. Walking on the streets after 11 am, one can literally feel the sun sucking out every ounce of energy from one's body. — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) April 17, 2022

Crazy creative one there that impacted us all as kids or teenagers. :)



I too thought the glucon-D reenergises me during summers or something, and would drink 1-2 big steel glass fulls of it each day during summers... — Bulusu Prasanna (@inkalamu_anna) April 17, 2022

We all are living the same life — Raunak (@radhamanjari) April 18, 2022

If you don't vibe to "chubhati-jalati garmi ka mausam aya," then we are not the same bro!

This and the dermi cool one. I'm still absolutely afraid of ghamoria — Vedank (@KillerV99) April 18, 2022

The sun was our OG dementor — Ridhi Gathani (@ridhipgathani) April 17, 2022