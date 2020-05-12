PM Modi's very long address to the nation was entirely in Hindi. Although I swear I heard him say the word 'quantum'. Now the PM can speak in any language comfortable to him but since we are a multilingual country, ideally he could have had subtitles. 

Source: The Economic Times

That being said, today even the Hindi belt of the country was pretty fucking confused. And it showed!

This was a traumatic experience, as you can clearly see. Now I must go find an actual Hindi dictionary.