PM Modi's very long address to the nation was entirely in Hindi. Although I swear I heard him say the word 'quantum'. Now the PM can speak in any language comfortable to him but since we are a multilingual country, ideally he could have had subtitles.

That being said, today even the Hindi belt of the country was pretty fucking confused. And it showed!

Ab South Indians ko samjha do sab log. Bechare Drithrashtra ki tarah wait kar rahe Sanjay ka. — dorku (@Dorkstar) May 12, 2020

Me and my sibling listening modiji shudh hindi..#NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/AUtyvGDMeM — Robin Hood (@robinhood1R) May 12, 2020

modi ji's address always reminds me of my school attendance



bhumika? present sir



lakshya? yes sir



manav? yes sir



pragati? present sir



sankalp? present sir



samriddhi? yes sir



vikas? yes sir present sir — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 12, 2020

Either Modi ji is too Hindi or i’m too South Indian. Phew. Struggling to understand. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 12, 2020

*Modi Speech.



~We Not Knowing About Hindi pic.twitter.com/MQD4s5XEHr — SᎥvA .U (@sivast3) May 12, 2020

~ Modi fans congratulating me for watching Modi speech

~ Me who don't know Hindi, yet watching just because i was expecting a big boss task pic.twitter.com/rKtLU8g42C — AG (@arunrp555) May 12, 2020

Modi realised people from some states are not able to understand him because he speaks in Hindi so now he has started speaking in the kind of Hindi absolutely no one would understand. — keyur (@Fletcherlad) May 12, 2020

There are perks of not knowing Hindi.



You are spared of Modi’s pointless speeches. — Hari Iyengar (@hariiyengaar) May 12, 2020

In One speech, Modi ji already taught



History

Philosophy

Economics

Supply chain management

Hindi — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 12, 2020

Retweet if you think Modi steals Hindi essays from 7th standard students to use for his speeches. — Deep C (@deepchhabria) May 12, 2020

The task given by Modi Ji this time is to learn Hindi.. Aatma Nirbhar FTW!🤘🏻 — Shrenik (@ishrenik) May 12, 2020

Modi played “guess the gibberish” game in Hindi today #NarendraModi — Navin 🔴🔰 (@Shutterbwoy) May 12, 2020

me, every time modi ji addresses the nation pic.twitter.com/kpKQuf5sP1 — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 12, 2020

So many dissolve cuts in the video. Why pretend you’re broadcasting live when it’s clearly a recording? Atleast provide subtitles to your speech bro. Most of South India doesn’t understand Hindi. #Modi — anand rayapudi (@anandrayapudi) May 12, 2020

Oxford dictionary just added atmanirbhar as word of the year — aatmanirbhar joey (@Sahilarioussss) May 12, 2020

This was a traumatic experience, as you can clearly see. Now I must go find an actual Hindi dictionary.