PM Modi's very long address to the nation was entirely in Hindi. Although I swear I heard him say the word 'quantum'. Now the PM can speak in any language comfortable to him but since we are a multilingual country, ideally he could have had subtitles.
That being said, today even the Hindi belt of the country was pretty fucking confused. And it showed!
Ab South Indians ko samjha do sab log. Bechare Drithrashtra ki tarah wait kar rahe Sanjay ka.— dorku (@Dorkstar) May 12, 2020
Me and my sibling listening modiji shudh hindi..#NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/AUtyvGDMeM— Robin Hood (@robinhood1R) May 12, 2020
modi ji's address always reminds me of my school attendance— Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 12, 2020
bhumika? present sir
lakshya? yes sir
manav? yes sir
pragati? present sir
sankalp? present sir
samriddhi? yes sir
vikas? yes sir present sir
Either Modi ji is too Hindi or i’m too South Indian. Phew. Struggling to understand.— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 12, 2020
*Modi Speech.— SᎥvA .U (@sivast3) May 12, 2020
~We Not Knowing About Hindi pic.twitter.com/MQD4s5XEHr
Millennials watching #PMModi speech pic.twitter.com/fjBfolH2lj— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 12, 2020
~ Modi fans congratulating me for watching Modi speech— AG (@arunrp555) May 12, 2020
~ Me who don't know Hindi, yet watching just because i was expecting a big boss task pic.twitter.com/rKtLU8g42C
Modi realised people from some states are not able to understand him because he speaks in Hindi so now he has started speaking in the kind of Hindi absolutely no one would understand.— keyur (@Fletcherlad) May 12, 2020
There are perks of not knowing Hindi.— Hari Iyengar (@hariiyengaar) May 12, 2020
You are spared of Modi’s pointless speeches.
In One speech, Modi ji already taught— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 12, 2020
History
Philosophy
Economics
Supply chain management
Hindi
Retweet if you think Modi steals Hindi essays from 7th standard students to use for his speeches.— Deep C (@deepchhabria) May 12, 2020
The task given by Modi Ji this time is to learn Hindi.. Aatma Nirbhar FTW!🤘🏻— Shrenik (@ishrenik) May 12, 2020
Modi played “guess the gibberish” game in Hindi today #NarendraModi— Navin 🔴🔰 (@Shutterbwoy) May 12, 2020
me, every time modi ji addresses the nation pic.twitter.com/kpKQuf5sP1— Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 12, 2020
So many dissolve cuts in the video. Why pretend you’re broadcasting live when it’s clearly a recording? Atleast provide subtitles to your speech bro. Most of South India doesn’t understand Hindi. #Modi— anand rayapudi (@anandrayapudi) May 12, 2020
Oxford dictionary just added atmanirbhar as word of the year— aatmanirbhar joey (@Sahilarioussss) May 12, 2020
This was a traumatic experience, as you can clearly see. Now I must go find an actual Hindi dictionary.