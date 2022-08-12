Sadly our society is filled with a bunch of people who forget to draw boundaries between humour and shitty opinions. This story serves as a stark reminder for some people who are blinded by their privilege and need to be called out for their unfunny jokes.

So, this journo named Kawaljit Singh Bedi took to Twitter, and shared an image of a guy and captioned it 'Delhi beggar'. Now the problem here is- he thinks it's funny to put a specially-abled person's picture and make an extremely classist and casteist joke about it.

Delhi beggars 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p8GfLrj0TI — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) August 10, 2022

The fact that this person is normalising the stereotype that homeless people have to look a certain way is so cringing. Is it too much to ask to use our brains and be sensible with the jokes we crack? Among the many crappy stereotypes we have accepted in our society- we need to add this to the list and retire it immediately.

While many people ignored the fact that it's problematic, and thought this person was Aditya Roy Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan. Some sensible audience schooled him for this garbage joke and bad taste in humour. Here have a look:

Why r ppl finding this funny https://t.co/pHObgHmtad — finchy (@Greedyhuraira) August 10, 2022

I'm an Indian dude on twitter and i think it's hilarious to take pictures of strangers and post them online with my "droll" comments for fake internet points. https://t.co/d3A0jRlzE3 — Sanpaku (@Grammatizator) August 10, 2022

of course how can beggars look like this theyre fucking beggars beggars should be wearing torn clothes and look miserable 😫 right https://t.co/yayc38bgXZ — Mustafa 🏳‍🌈 (@Diedmocratic) August 11, 2022

Homeless people can't wear shades, guys we are gatekeeping the poorest people here https://t.co/xKd9wICGFz — s₳₳uce 🏳️‍🌈 (@Sauce_69_) August 10, 2022

Kya paata kiska kya story hai.. That's why these days I keep on thinking the same thing as I come across people in many States of being - 'what is the purpose of this life'. https://t.co/3xSrOMUYCH — AB (@ArunudoyB) August 10, 2022

People are just trying to fucking live in this fucking country. Can we just please fucking stop tweeting like this? https://t.co/3zpr8TmvOx — Devbutt Fucknaik (ಸಗಣಿ ವೀರ) (@GoofySufi) August 11, 2022

Problem with people is, if someone/few people treat them with respect and praise them... Soon they develop superiority complex. What's your issue even if he is a beggar? https://t.co/kRlOiC9bOX — Amit ⚽🤟🏼 (@meamitshuklaa) August 11, 2022

Sense of humour of upper castes https://t.co/aqtX62KMFj — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) August 10, 2022

Ye kaisa ghatiya classist casteist sense of humour hai bhai. https://t.co/mXA9JaYpC3 — Sam (@smrutisnat) August 11, 2022

Is this tweet cringe or what?!!! https://t.co/oS6RjwYbJi — Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) August 10, 2022

Is this for real? https://t.co/Uopm03NZH4 — Ravi G (@ravigadani) August 11, 2022

This guy is making fun of specially abled person and people are finding this funny. Disgusting https://t.co/NXRTzrQcrA — . (@Kyabtauabhe) August 10, 2022

Don't try your hands on humour if you have this to present.

Read more: 11 Reasons Why We Should Not Have Caste-Based Reservation Anymore.