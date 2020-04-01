In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka police have warned that all the two-wheeler and four-wheeler found on the roads will be seized. The new rule is imposed during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The official handle of the police chief of the state, tweeted, ”This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation.”

This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation. — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) April 1, 2020

This is not the first time when the police is going to take such steps. We have already seen that the police have seized vehicles in several states in the past few days.

While many government officials have warned against taking walks on the public places during the lockdown period, the officials are now encouraging residents to avoid using vehicles and take a walk to their local shops.