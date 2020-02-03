After witnessing two separate incidents of violence, where gunmen opened fire in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, another incident happened last night.
Breaking: Two person came on a Scooty, fired shots towards Jamia Millia gate no 7 and ran away towards Sukhdev Vihar.— Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) February 2, 2020
No one is injured. Mobilisation by Jamia students, locals joining in as well.#JamiaShooting #JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/G4TV72c2zw
The suspects, one of them in red jacket, marked the third gun attack on the anti-CAA protesters despite security being beefed up after the first two attacks.
Jamia Right Now..— Khushboo khan (@Khushbookhan_) February 2, 2020
We are fearless, such incidents could not crush our movement!!#inquilab_zindabad ✊#JamiaShooting #Jamia #JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/73N3yt6VwL
Meanwhile the police were made aware about the incident by the students, who told them that a shot was fired at the university gate, 2 km from Shaheen Bagh.
SHO Jamia Nagar says "Will find culprit within the next 2 hours."— Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) February 2, 2020
"Will stay here with the students all night."#JamiaShooting pic.twitter.com/zaEpJv6xns
Jamia girls hostel residents, are marching against the firing incidence at #Jamia gate no 5, hours back against the police apathy and lack of security for the students.— Khushboo khan (@Khushbookhan_) February 2, 2020
Jamia pe hamla nahin Sahenge!!✊#JamiaShooting #Jamia #JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/bcVcy1u0RQ
Further details will be revealed after the CCTV footage from Gate No. 5 and 7 will be checked for evidence.