Saree, the six yards of elegance, is an emotion for desi women. For those of you who like draping sarees, you know what I am talking about, right? A lot of women don’t even need a reason of buying sarees, be it for daily-use or special occasions. While most women buy sarees from markets, some of them purchase via e-commerce websites. And a few women wait for saree sales. Naturally, there is a huge chaos when prices of sarees slash down. I mean, who doesn’t want discount on sarees?

Speaking of which, a saree sale in Bengaluru recently turned into a wrestling ring after two women’s obsession with buying the six yards of fabric reached its peak.

Both of them ended up fighting with each other. A video of the insane moment is going viral on Twitter.

The clip posted by a Twitter user (@rvaidya2000) shows a crowded area where a lot of women are busy looking at sarees. Meanwhile, we can see chaos behind them as two women are fighting at the back. One of these women can be seen slapping the other on the head.

The second one pulls the former’s hair as a group of people including a cop manage to keep them away from each other. Thus, the ugly spat gets over.

Source: Twitter

Going by the post, the video is from the Mysore Silk Saree annual sale in Malleshwaram.

Watch the clip here:

Mysore silk saree yearly sale @Malleshwaram .. two customers fighting over for a saree.👆🤦‍♀️RT pic.twitter.com/4io5fiYay0 — RVAIDYA2000 🕉️ (@rvaidya2000) April 23, 2023

Just like us, Twitter is feeling ‘so saree’ for them:

While some netizens laughed out loud after watching the video, others were quite surprised with how they went aggressive while buying sarees in sale.

#SareeKeFall. Reminds me of that #SonakshiSinha , #ShahidKapoor philum song



Touch karke

Touch karke

Face Mera Kyu Scratch kiya Re https://t.co/zcgB7gExwe — David (@bejafry) April 24, 2023

A saree is not just a piece of fabric..it's an emotion 😌♥️ https://t.co/VRPbhk1e6V — Thatfunnymummy (@thatfunnymummy) April 25, 2023

Who wouldn't want to fight tooth and nail for a piece of fabric, right? https://t.co/o1WME6mr2F — Krishnan (@SimpleFoodie23) April 25, 2023

Those women fighting over a saree aren't even wearing sarees. Wth. https://t.co/uZiOy4JlEg — Tin Man 🇮🇳 (@NumbKhopdi) April 25, 2023

Finally, did they say "Saree" to each other or not?? https://t.co/0vuM7ZJBh7 — Raman (@SaffronDelhite) April 25, 2023

Education and etiquette Vs. Discounts. Discounts win. Cheap is King. Shameful. https://t.co/uemFM5w9Zo — Pavanasoonu 🇮🇳 (@Pavanasoonu) April 25, 2023

OMGs I want to see the sarees they were fighting over! https://t.co/0TdYlDbVqM — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) April 24, 2023

And i thought only i was obsessed with sarees https://t.co/LyfFToKtXC — potatotomato🥔🍅 (@ponchopout) April 24, 2023

Oh my god. Saree nahi hui bank balance ho gaya. What's wrong with these women. They were not giving sarees for free. Get a grip ladies. https://t.co/qRGJ04VWfJ — shifali chaya (@iluvindya) April 24, 2023

This is why I prefer shopping online. #sosareenotsaree https://t.co/3INTXypOuy — Basically Blah (@basicallyblah) April 24, 2023

Saree state of affairs! 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/Axy7fiee31 — Anil Hanagud (@AHanagud) April 24, 2023

They say Delhi is aggressive https://t.co/mwreWeHxLN — maniksehgal (@maniksehgal) April 24, 2023