At a time when citizens are increasingly mourning the decrease in communal harmony, the lack of employment opportunities, the suppression of free speech across India, there are also supporters who celebrate the birth of a new India, under the Modi-led government.

And while dissent is thwarted time and again, artists are still tryng innovative outlets to keep expression alive. Tyler Street Art has been at the forefront of using his art to dissent against the government, and he is back yet again. This time, with a new video on the making of a 'new India'.

In his latest video of 4 mins 40 secs, he has strongly incorporated various criticisms, one at a time, received by the government amidst the making of 'Achhe Din'.

The comment section is flooded with responses.

You can have a look at the video here.

What do you think about this creative criticism showcasing the blend of Achhe Din ? Let us know in the comment below.