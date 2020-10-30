Sometimes, in life we cross paths with complete strangers who fill our hearts with joy, love and also give us a glimmer of hope in humanity. This article is about one such person.
Abdul Qadeer @Uber_India made my day! Impressed by his innovative and winning ways! There are so many things to learn and look out for in his cab, including snippets on 'Humanity' and 'Religious Harmony'.— Pri | پرینکا (@PriyankaSamy) October 28, 2020
For starters, inside the cab, Qadeer has put up messages on peace and religious harmony in order to remind all of us to be kind to one another. Here's an example of a message inside his cab:
We respect people of every religion. We cannot identify any religion on the basis of clothes. Humble appeal: we should be polite to each other. We need to be inspired by what works well for society.
That's not all though, he has also gone that extra mile to ensure comfort for his passengers. How so, you ask? Well, he has extra fans fitted in the back seat, has snacks and drinks stocked up and also keeps sanitizers and face masks as backup for anyone who needs it. Awesome!
Soon, after his story went viral, the Uber India team responded by saying:
Thank you for sharing this with us. #UberStar partners like Abdul help us deliver a 5-star experience on a trip every day. Kindly share your registered number via Direct Message, so that we can let Abdul know about your story. https://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe— Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) October 28, 2020
Qadeer's story is giving us hope and it's good to see that people are trying to bring about a positive change around them. Truly inspiring and commendable.