Remember how Joey in F.R.I.E.N.D.S said that it's all a 'moo point' because it doesn't really matter? But looks like it doesn't hold true anymore as there is going to be an exam on "gau vigyan."

Reportedly, writing to all the Vice Chancellors, the University Grants Commission has asked them along with affiliated colleges to sit for the "indigenous cow science" or "Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan" exam.



The study material for the exam claims a link between cow slaughter and earthquakes and posits that Jersey cows are lazy and give poor quality milk, while indigenous cow milk is yellow, because it has traces of gold.https://t.co/6O3eYZzdaz — The Hindu (@the_hindu) February 16, 2021

The same report suggests that the study material for the same claims India and Russia use cow dung as a protection against nuclear radiations in centers in Russia and India.

The material also claims that there is a link between cow slaughter and earthquakes while mentioning that indigenous cows give yellow milk due to the presence of gold.

Although these were excluded from the English version last month but regional languages such as Malayalam, and Tamil still have these claims in their study material.



The exam is all set to take place on February 25th and is taken care of by Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA).



Chairman of RKA, Vallabhbhai Kathiria mentioned that:

For raising mass awareness about the indigenous cows among young students and every other citizen, the RKA decided to conduct a national exam on cow science.

Another report suggests that this exam will be held annually and students from primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools along with colleges/universities can take this exam.

It is also open for all citizens and will be provided with appreciation certificates.