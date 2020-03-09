Pushpam Priya Choudhary is the daughter of former Janata Dal United MLC Vinod Chaudhary and currently resides in London. And, she is also one of the Chief Minister candidates contesting in the upcoming Bihar elections. 

On Sunday, Priya announced her candidature via full-page advertisements in several English and Hindi newspapers. The advertisement named her as the President of her party, Plurals. She originally hails from Bihar's Darbhanga. 

In the advertisements, she also shared her educational qualifications, which include an MA in Development Studies from the University of Sussex and a Masters in Public Administration from LSE. The 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections will be held in October.

Wondering if that would be work from home, or work away from home?