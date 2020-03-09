Pushpam Priya Choudhary is the daughter of former Janata Dal United MLC Vinod Chaudhary and currently resides in London. And, she is also one of the Chief Minister candidates contesting in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Bihar needs pace, Bihar needs wings, Bihar needs change. Because Bihar deserves better and better is possible. Reject bullshit politics, join Plurals to make Bihar run and fly in 2020. #PluralsHasArrived #ProgressiveBihar2020 pic.twitter.com/GiQU00oiJv — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) March 8, 2020

As Lasswell said, politics is who gets what, when and how. Following this, Bihar needs a blueprint and Plurals has a concrete roadmap for 2025 and 2030. Stay tuned for updates. #ProgressiveBihar2020 #PositivePolitics pic.twitter.com/qR93Czquqa — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) March 8, 2020

On Sunday, Priya announced her candidature via full-page advertisements in several English and Hindi newspapers. The advertisement named her as the President of her party, Plurals. She originally hails from Bihar's Darbhanga.

Integrating Multiple Realities: My studies at LSE and IDS and also my experiences in Bihar have taught me that there cannot be a single model of development as every individual has a unique reality. #Plurals #Bihar2020 #partoflse #IDS pic.twitter.com/yOxGcymfYA — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) March 6, 2020

In the advertisements, she also shared her educational qualifications, which include an MA in Development Studies from the University of Sussex and a Masters in Public Administration from LSE. The 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections will be held in October.

