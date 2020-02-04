Pizzas and popcorn chicken are undoubtedly the most delicious food inventions.

But, what if I told you that two fast-food chains are joining hands to make something special for us by combining the two?

That's right. The two biggest fast-food chains, Pizza Hut and KFC have joined forces for National Pizza Day (9th February), to prepare the ultimate finger lickin' dish: The KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza, to give our taste buds a treat.

KFC and Pizza Hut have launched a popcorn chicken pizza - and it sounds amazing https://t.co/Cw0UHJRyuE pic.twitter.com/fM8YHKjj4z — Mirror Money Saving (@MirrorMoney) February 3, 2020

This hybrid pizza will feature a Pizza Hut Classic Crust base that will be topped with KFC's iconic gravy, mozzarella cheese, sweetcorn and the Colonel's Popcorn Chicken. Yummy!

So, KFC & Pizza Hut collab'd ... IT HAS A GRAVY BASE! pic.twitter.com/zjXXX400f6 — Merl (@Merl) February 3, 2020

Well, I don't know about you but some people on social media are already making plans to try this unique combo.

While, we Indians are hoping that this delicious pizza makes its way to India, this limited edition combo will be available for two weeks from 3rd-16th February in a large size, only in the UK.

Oh, also remember that this pizza can be ordered only as a takeaway.