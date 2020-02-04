Pizzas and popcorn chicken are undoubtedly the most delicious food inventions.
That's right. The two biggest fast-food chains, Pizza Hut and KFC have joined forces for National Pizza Day (9th February), to prepare the ultimate finger lickin' dish: The KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza, to give our taste buds a treat.
KFC and Pizza Hut have launched a popcorn chicken pizza - and it sounds amazing https://t.co/Cw0UHJRyuE pic.twitter.com/fM8YHKjj4z— Mirror Money Saving (@MirrorMoney) February 3, 2020
So, KFC & Pizza Hut collab'd ... IT HAS A GRAVY BASE! pic.twitter.com/zjXXX400f6— Merl (@Merl) February 3, 2020
Well, I don't know about you but some people on social media are already making plans to try this unique combo.
I wanna try it— Em x (@emilycolebourne) February 3, 2020
Can't wait to try it.— Jon Altoft 🇬🇧 (@JonTwit20) February 3, 2020
@oldirtysanders Friday noght sorted!— Amy Burgess (@amyburgess90) February 3, 2020
That’s making me hungry— R4G1NG (@R4G1NGYT) February 3, 2020
Noiceeeee— ⚠️The MILF Hunter ⚠️ (@4headgaming) February 3, 2020
While, we Indians are hoping that this delicious pizza makes its way to India, this limited edition combo will be available for two weeks from 3rd-16th February in a large size, only in the UK.