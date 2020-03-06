The horrifying sectarian violence of the past few days in Delhi saw scores of Muslims killed, maimed and driven from their homes. Hindu mobs burnt houses, destroyed lives, caused absolute mayhem, and until now, there has been no prominent accountability.

This pogrom has been noticed by the international community, and Brut put up a video of the UK Parliament recently engaged in an intense discussion about the Delhi riots.

There's one parliament heatedly discussing the Delhi riots. And it isn't in India. pic.twitter.com/c7bpMURdz3 — Brut India (@BrutIndia) March 5, 2020

Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi compared the violence to the 1984 anti-Sigh riots, saying it dredged up painful memories from the past. He also slammed the police for its complicity.

Yasmin Qureshi, another Labour Party MP, also had strong words for the Indian government and its silence on the matter.

While this debate is raging in the UK, our own Parliament Speaker, Om Birla - a man who was once arrested for active participation in the Ram Mandir construction movement - has stated the Delhi riots will only be discussed after Holi.

It's disheartening to know that things have hit a point where violence in Delhi is being condemned the world over, yet our government can't even take it seriously and discuss it as a matter of urgency.