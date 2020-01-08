An Ukrainian plane with 176 passengers onboard crashed on Wednesday, 8th January, soon after it took off from a Tehran airport.

According to reports, all passengers on the plane were killed in the crash.

The Boeing 737-800 jet crashed near Parand, a suburb southwest of Iranian capital Tehran shortly after take-off. It was bound for Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's emergency services, told state television:

The fire is so heavy that we cannot do any rescue. We have 22 ambulances, 4 bus ambulances and a helicopter at the site.

Boeing 737-800 is an airplane model older than the Boeing 737 MAX and has been involved in several accidents. As of now, the authorities haven't elaborated on the reasons of the crash and investigations are on.