A couple who could not get time out of their tedious work routine, ditched the idea of a grand wedding and decided to get married in their office.

According to a report by TOI, Tushar Singla, a 2015 batch IAS officer posted as SDO in Uluberia, West Bengal and his partner Navjot Simi, a 2017 batch IPS officer posted in Patna signed their marriage papers at Singla's office.

Their wedding was getting postponed from a long time as Singla wasn't getting time to got to Punjab out of his busy work schedule.

Reports suggest that the couple also promised their colleagues a grand reception, but only after the 2021 Bengal Assembly Elections.