A masked mob armed with sticks and rods brutally attacked students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi during the late hours of 5th January. They also damaged the campus property.

At least 28 people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured in the attack prompting nationwide student protests.

Source: NDTV

Following the attack and unrest caused thereafter, two wardens of the Sabarmati Hostel submitted their resignations on Monday, 6th January, on moral grounds, reported The Quint.

In her resignation letter, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel, R Meena said she was resigning after she was unable to provide security to the students.

Source: The Quint

Recreation Warden Prakash Chandra Sahoo also tendered his resignation on failing to provide security to the students.

While some people appreciated this move of the wardens accepting their responsibility, others are demanding resignation of the VC of the university, as well.

As of now, heavy security has been deployed at the campus, and only students with ID cards are being allowed inside the campus.