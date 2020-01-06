A masked mob armed with sticks and rods brutally attacked students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi during the late hours of 5th January. They also damaged the campus property.

At least 28 people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured in the attack prompting nationwide student protests.

Following the attack and unrest caused thereafter, two wardens of the Sabarmati Hostel submitted their resignations on Monday, 6th January, on moral grounds, reported The Quint.

In her resignation letter, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel, R Meena said she was resigning after she was unable to provide security to the students.

Recreation Warden Prakash Chandra Sahoo also tendered his resignation on failing to provide security to the students.

While some people appreciated this move of the wardens accepting their responsibility, others are demanding resignation of the VC of the university, as well.

Terror can be easily felt to every staff, students in JNU campus.

Wardens of Sabarmati hostel have resigned. https://t.co/fhsCEtr5iK — Amiya Kumar (@AmiyaKushwaha) January 6, 2020

That is an important development. There were reports that the wardens failed to call the security so at least they are now taking some responsibility for this shameful and criminal act. — geeta seshu (@geetaseshu) January 6, 2020

People at lower posts are showing spine. At the top, they can’t - as they don’t have one. #JNUattack , #JNUUnderAttack — Simon Robin (@simon_robin) January 6, 2020

Which means they have some dignity left in them #terroristBJP — #IndiaRejectsCAA_NRC_NPR (@MuhammadSufiya9) January 6, 2020

They should not. Infact the should stand close with the students. They should be better prepared now that we know the rogues we are dealing with. — reshmi narang (@ReshNarang) January 6, 2020

As of now, heavy security has been deployed at the campus, and only students with ID cards are being allowed inside the campus.