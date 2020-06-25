...the explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman; that is not the way our women react when they are ravished.

Believe it or not, these were the words used by the Karnataka High Court while granting bail to a man accused of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating.

Falling asleep on being ravished is 'unbecoming' of an Indian woman: Karnataka HC



I don't know what to say.



https://t.co/16N6JpppLX — saurabh verma (@saurabhk_verma) June 25, 2020

So apparently, according to the court, there are rules for how one must behave after someone physically violates them.

And they are very specific for 'our' women.

bro we gotta throw the whole fucking high court away now https://t.co/09kHWiIPod — abhay (@dammitabai) June 24, 2020

Idk if this will effect y'all but this is the reasoning given by Karnataka High Court on the subject of granting bail to the rape accused.

(Imagine telling a women she isn't real victim of rape bc she did not react the way she is meant to)

Shame on judiciary! pic.twitter.com/m4vx4SwSnf — Soshal Distan Singh. (@soumyll) June 25, 2020

Moving on, the court said that she hadn't mentioned why she was visiting her office at 11 PM and the reason for consuming alcohol with the accused, who was also her employee.

Nothing is mentioned by the complainant as to why she went to her office at night i.e. 11.00 PM; she has also not objected to consuming drinks with the petitioner and allowing him to stay with her till morning...

Tw// rape, sexual assault



We have delhi high court which took so long to grant bail to a pregnant woman who simply asserted her fundamental right to dissent, and meanwhile the Karnataka HC sees no problem in granting bail to a rape-accused saying that his “liberty” is important https://t.co/OiqgTtdEtj — Sowmz ✿ 🌈 (@dragonfudge) June 24, 2020

This news makes it worse

The HIGH COURT (yes in CAPS),questions the character of the women and says "Humare desh ki ladkiyan Rape hone ke baad aisa behave nahi karti!!!" Also this was bail plea where the COURT NEEDN'T even go into the merits of the case!!! https://t.co/smg9VCuLYZ — Aakash Sethi (@AakashSethi17) June 24, 2020

The most disgusting statement I have read in a long, long time!



Unbecoming of the institution of law to pass such shameless judgments. #KarnatakaHighCourt #rape https://t.co/nz6O9oHs8z — Murukesh Krishnan (@MURUKESHK) June 25, 2020

Further, the court questioned why she didn't seek the help of the law when the accused 'forced her for sexual favours'.

For now, the accused has been granted bail but on 6 conditions. If he fails to follow even one, the bail will stand cancelled.

Karnataka HC, while granting alleged rapist bail, says it’s against our culture 4 “our women” 2 sleep after act. I’ve been searching for this book for ages & it seems it was in the High Court Judges’ library all along:



The Complete Manual on how Indian Women react after rape! pic.twitter.com/M9Yz4wHiyQ — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) June 24, 2020

He can't leave the jurisdiction limits of the trial court where the case is being heard and has to report to police station on each month's second and fourth Saturday.

Questioning a survivor's integrity, asking them why they didn't report earlier and putting the onus of the crime on them because of alcohol and staying out till late. These things have no place anywhere in the society, much less in law.