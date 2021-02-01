Today, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget for the next financial year.

There were no major changes in the tax slabs. Schemes for improving the healthcare infrastructure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic were announced. Pensioners aged more than 75 were also relieved from filing Income Tax Returns.

This is how netizens reacted to the budget announcement.

Beneficiaries of #Budget2021



🔸Reliance Industries

🔸Reliance Insurance

🔸Reliance Retail

🔸Adani Airports

🔸Adani Ports

🔸Adani Agro



10/10 Masterstroke Budget by Modi & Nirmala. Common Man to continue to pay high taxes to help build the economic empires of Ambani & Adani. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 1, 2021

A budget that moves towards more reform, a budget that increases spending in productive areas, a budget that attempts to ease filing taxes - overall very good in the middle of a pandemic. With Covid receding and this budget, Indian economy will boom in 2021. Very good budget. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 1, 2021

#sensex rally tells INDIA how #Budget2021 helping only bigs

What abt middle class & poor families ?🙄 — pнαηι 🇮🇳 (@Easygoing_B) February 1, 2021

As Rahul Gandhi was coming out of the Parliament building, journalists rushed to him to get a reaction, he quickly escaped without saying a word.



Looks like the budget is good. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2021

On first reading, this is the least povertarian budget since 1997-98. If its vast & impressive reform promises, especially privatisation are kept, it will end up doing more for the poor than any since then. #Budget2021 — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) February 1, 2021

It was an historical budget!!



Why its historical one?



Because no major changes in Taxation system 😂 😂 😂 😂#Budget2021 #CALife — Aditya Mandhanya (@mr_mandhanya) February 1, 2021

#Budget2021



Huge relief for salaried class..



No new tax has been imposed — Atul Agarwal (@ca_AtulAgarwal) February 1, 2021

GREAT DECISION : Senior Citizens Above The Age Of 75 Years Need Not File Income Tax Returns. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) February 1, 2021

cess on petrol and diesel duty imposed, but excise tax reduced petroleum products, so no increase/decrease in petrol/diesel prices#Budget2021 — Vijay Thakur, all tweets personal opinion (@vijaythakurx) February 1, 2021

Let’s stop feeling happy about taxes not going up. The Agri cess on oils, lentils, biscuits, petrol etc etc etc is going to impact the aam aadni #Budget2021 — Mrin Agarwal (@mrinagarwal) February 1, 2021

Nothing in budget for Salaried class the real tax payers! #Budget2021 — S R I N 🅰️ T H • 🅿 E G A 🎀 #D365 #PowerPlatform (@SrinathPega) February 1, 2021

Needed more tax relaxation for salaried. As heavy tax is putting extra burden on us. We have to spend less to save money for future. What to do? #Budget #Budget2021 #UnionBudget — Bobby Baisoya (@BobbyBaisoya5) February 1, 2021

No Tax Relief for Middle Class 🙂#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/2gZWDNI0HL — Rushank Mittal (@Urs_obediently) February 1, 2021

This BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, “I couldn’t fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder.” #Budget2021 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2021

Govt to middle class pic.twitter.com/viPbVrvyO5 — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) February 1, 2021

#Budget2021



Phew! No new Taxes. No abrupt changes and turns.



Incremental changes re-inforce social, infrastructure and Aatma Nirbhar.



Healthcare expenditure increase is good and as expected. (Something more for Education next year?)



Thank You FM. — Raj Agrawal (@Agrawal_Raj) February 1, 2021

Govt announced highway projects in 4 poll bound states.



Then imposed a cess on petrol and diesel so that people won't need them. #Masterstroke — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 1, 2021

