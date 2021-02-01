Today, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget for the next financial year.
There were no major changes in the tax slabs. Schemes for improving the healthcare infrastructure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic were announced. Pensioners aged more than 75 were also relieved from filing Income Tax Returns.
This is how netizens reacted to the budget announcement.
Beneficiaries of #Budget2021— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 1, 2021
🔸Reliance Industries
🔸Reliance Insurance
🔸Reliance Retail
🔸Adani Airports
🔸Adani Ports
🔸Adani Agro
10/10 Masterstroke Budget by Modi & Nirmala. Common Man to continue to pay high taxes to help build the economic empires of Ambani & Adani.
#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/DV2VACJAyo— Pratik Nagar (@Praticastic) February 1, 2021
#sensex rally tells INDIA how #Budget2021 helping only bigs— pнαηι 🇮🇳 (@Easygoing_B) February 1, 2021
What abt middle class & poor families ?🙄
As Rahul Gandhi was coming out of the Parliament building, journalists rushed to him to get a reaction, he quickly escaped without saying a word.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2021
Looks like the budget is good.
India knows who this budget is for— Haris Butt (@HarisButt_INC) February 1, 2021
On first reading, this is the least povertarian budget since 1997-98. If its vast & impressive reform promises, especially privatisation are kept, it will end up doing more for the poor than any since then. #Budget2021— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) February 1, 2021
It was an historical budget!!— Aditya Mandhanya (@mr_mandhanya) February 1, 2021
Why its historical one?
Because no major changes in Taxation system 😂 😂 😂 😂#Budget2021 #CALife
#Budget2021— Atul Agarwal (@ca_AtulAgarwal) February 1, 2021
Huge relief for salaried class..
No new tax has been imposed
GREAT DECISION : Senior Citizens Above The Age Of 75 Years Need Not File Income Tax Returns. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) February 1, 2021
cess on petrol and diesel duty imposed, but excise tax reduced petroleum products, so no increase/decrease in petrol/diesel prices#Budget2021— Vijay Thakur, all tweets personal opinion (@vijaythakurx) February 1, 2021
Let’s stop feeling happy about taxes not going up. The Agri cess on oils, lentils, biscuits, petrol etc etc etc is going to impact the aam aadni #Budget2021— Mrin Agarwal (@mrinagarwal) February 1, 2021
Nothing in budget for Salaried class the real tax payers! #Budget2021— S R I N 🅰️ T H • 🅿 E G A 🎀 #D365 #PowerPlatform (@SrinathPega) February 1, 2021
Ye another crappy #Budget2021— Gaurav Singhal (@GauravSnghl) February 1, 2021
Nothing at all for salaried people. Govt have taking tax with 4 hands from service class.@nsitharaman @BJP4India #BudgetOnZee #Budget #BudgetSession
Needed more tax relaxation for salaried. As heavy tax is putting extra burden on us. We have to spend less to save money for future. What to do? #Budget #Budget2021 #UnionBudget— Bobby Baisoya (@BobbyBaisoya5) February 1, 2021
No Tax Relief for Middle Class 🙂#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/2gZWDNI0HL— Rushank Mittal (@Urs_obediently) February 1, 2021
This BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, “I couldn’t fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder.” #Budget2021— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2021
Govt to middle class pic.twitter.com/viPbVrvyO5— ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) February 1, 2021
#Budget2021— Raj Agrawal (@Agrawal_Raj) February 1, 2021
Phew! No new Taxes. No abrupt changes and turns.
Incremental changes re-inforce social, infrastructure and Aatma Nirbhar.
Healthcare expenditure increase is good and as expected. (Something more for Education next year?)
Thank You FM.
Govt announced highway projects in 4 poll bound states.— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 1, 2021
Then imposed a cess on petrol and diesel so that people won't need them. #Masterstroke
#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/Wb3nOFkHX0— INC Jambusar (@IncJambusar) February 1, 2021
What are your thoughts on the budget?