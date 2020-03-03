There's good news for people who miss their internet on flights. Domestic flights in the country will now provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to its passengers. 

wifi
Source: TV 9 Telugu

This news was announced by the Union government on Monday. They permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight broadband services to passengers on several devices such as a smartwatch, smartphones, laptops, tablets, e-readers, points of sale machines in flight.  

The notification stated, 

The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi onboard. The devices can be used on aeroplane mode or fight mode.        

The notification also stated that the public seems to have no objections with this new rule. 