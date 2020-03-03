There's good news for people who miss their internet on flights. Domestic flights in the country will now provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to its passengers.

This news was announced by the Union government on Monday. They permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight broadband services to passengers on several devices such as a smartwatch, smartphones, laptops, tablets, e-readers, points of sale machines in flight.

Terrific decision by Govt of India to have Internet through Wifi available on aircrafts for passengers. During my recent trip to United States, when I used Wifi regularly on domestic flights, I often wondered why we in India don’t have it in flights. Glad the process has begun! pic.twitter.com/9SBe1S3Zby — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 2, 2020

The notification stated,

The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi onboard. The devices can be used on aeroplane mode or fight mode.

The notification also stated that the public seems to have no objections with this new rule.