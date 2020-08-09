A while ago, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal claimed in a video that papad will help fight against the novel coronavirus.

Watch | Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal launches 'Bhabhiji Papad', claims "will help people fight #coronavirus". pic.twitter.com/YGLz6ZII1s — NDTV (@ndtv) July 24, 2020

But in a recent turn of events, he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.

Reportedly, Arjun Ram Meghwal was tested twice after developing symptoms for the same. He tested positive the second time.



After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone testing and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health

Arjun Ram Meghwal is a junior minister for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs.