The coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc in our lives, except for a few people who already know the cure to the disease.

Like those who say it can be treated with gaumutra, or those who say constructing temples will help fight the virus.

Delhi people ,

Who all are there for this #GauMutra party to protect yourself from #coronavirus ? Weekend vibes .. pic.twitter.com/N0KCcrKVPs — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) March 14, 2020

We have a new entry to this group - Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Recently, he launched a new papad brand because that was important in the country's fight against coronavirus.

While launching the papad, he said:

It will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus.

Please note that 'Bhabhiji papad' has been made under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and contains certain ingredients that will help in developing antibodies against Covid-19.

A video of him launching the papad is also going viral on social media.

Watch: MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus.



“It will be very helpful in fighting Corona Virus,” he says.



Reaction, anyone? pic.twitter.com/nOU5t3nOQQ — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 24, 2020

Logic or no logic, antibody or no antibody, reactions to this video are the best thing on the internet today.

A papad a day will keep corona away! Guess @RamdasAthawale now has ministerial competition from @arjunrammeghwal on how to conquer corona! Only in India!!😄 https://t.co/7uwkfLqLN0 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 24, 2020

Aap logic samajhiye.

You eat papad.

You fart.

6 feet distancing is automatic.

Ergo no covid. https://t.co/3GAJKImMPH — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) July 24, 2020

I've a Papad joke, but someone already beat me to it. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) July 24, 2020

Do these papads have to be roasted or fried? Will the minister please clarify and give precise directions when he is peddling Bhabhiji papad? https://t.co/E7918jzkfR — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 24, 2020

After the pandemic is over:



US: We did a lot of testing.



UK: We worked hard to develop a vaccine.



India: Humne bhi kam papad nahi belein hain. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) July 24, 2020

Corona starts crying after hearing the cracking sounds of Papad? 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/9cCAzIQlk5 — AC (@Veniceofeast) July 24, 2020

All the gaumutra, thalis and diyas, please make way for papad - our new saviour.

But on a serious note, it's no time to joke when the total number of Covid-19 cases in India have crossed 12 lakh.