The coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc in our lives, except for a few people who already know the cure to the disease.

Like those who say it can be treated with gaumutra, or those who say constructing temples will help fight the virus.

We have a new entry to this group - Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Recently, he launched a new papad brand because that was important in the country's fight against coronavirus.

While launching the papad, he said:

It will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus.

Please note that 'Bhabhiji papad' has been made under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and contains certain ingredients that will help in developing antibodies against Covid-19.

A video of him launching the papad is also going viral on social media.

Logic or no logic, antibody or no antibody, reactions to this video are the best thing on the internet today.

All the gaumutra, thalis and diyas, please make way for papad - our new saviour.

But on a serious note, it's no time to joke when the total number of Covid-19 cases in India have crossed 12 lakh.