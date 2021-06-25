Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was apparently denied access to his Twitter account for almost an hour, earlier today.

Tweeting about the development, he wrote that his account was blocked on the "alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA".

Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account. pic.twitter.com/WspPmor9Su — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

Further, he also elaborated how blocking his Twitter account without prior notice violates Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

It is apparent that my statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

Just last month, a petition was filed against Twitter's non-compliance to the new IT rules in the Delhi HC.

Delhi High Court issues notice to Twitter Inc on a petition against it for alleged non-compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 pic.twitter.com/0Du92VbUM0 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

Please note that his account was restored later.