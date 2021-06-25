Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was apparently denied access to his Twitter account for almost an hour, earlier today.

Tweeting about the development, he wrote that his account was blocked on the "alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA".

Further, he also elaborated how blocking his Twitter account without prior notice violates Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Just last month, a petition was filed against Twitter's non-compliance to the new IT rules in the Delhi HC.

This is how netizens reacted to Twitter blocking the account of our IT minister.

Please note that his account was restored later.