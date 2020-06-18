There's a heavy anti-China sentiment in India at the moment, what with the violence and the loss of life at the border. If there's one thing politicians love doing, it's capitalising on this kind of anger to make sweeping statements and stoke the flames.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who made the 'Go Corona' chant famous, has now said that restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned, and people should boycott Chinese food.

Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/PoY0Udfule — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

The statements elicited a wave of responses online, with people pointing out that food shouldn't have anything to do with the current situation.

India me Chinese food Indians hi banate hain @RamdasAthawale sir. Isse China ko koi revenue nahi jaata. Ban karna hi hai to tiktok ban karwaiye. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 18, 2020

Koi is ch. Ko smjhao ke People selling chinese cuisines are 100% indian. Ab Pandey fast food centre se china ka kya lena dena. — Nеhг_шно 2.0 (@WhoNehr) June 18, 2020

Go Chowmein, Chowmein Go. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) June 18, 2020

That would mean 90% of Indian restaurants, hotels, canteens. Use your noodle, Mr Minister...think about it. — Bha_mini (@bha_mini) June 18, 2020

Both noodles will be banned — Maida wale and Athawale — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) June 18, 2020

Sir aap to kuch zyada hi emotional ho jaate ho🤨

Konsa chinese thele waale ke kamaaye huwe paiso se China ki GDP badh rhi hai — MaranDyo (@MaranDyo) June 18, 2020

Indian Chinese food is bhaaji cooked in soya sauce. Sold by Indians. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) June 18, 2020

What about Chinese checker game..and the bone china dinner set..no more china man deliveries in cricket too..chin up ho gya ?https://t.co/G21eEhY9Tv — ASIM (@asimmusings) June 18, 2020

This is absurd!

Dishes are made in #India & made by #Indian ...that to #Indian customized flavor — ଅଂଶୁମେସ୍ {Ànsumesh} 🇮🇳 (@SamalStyle) June 18, 2020

Arre chacha it's indian people making chinese food. Unke pet par laat kyo maar rahe. Bhavnao ko control karo — Neo🔟 (@hate_chemistry) June 18, 2020

His comments clearly didn't go down too well with the public. You know what does go down well though? Chinese food.