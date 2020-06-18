There's a heavy anti-China sentiment in India at the moment, what with the violence and the loss of life at the border. If there's one thing politicians love doing, it's capitalising on this kind of anger to make sweeping statements and stoke the flames.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who made the 'Go Corona' chant famous, has now said that restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned, and people should boycott Chinese food.

The statements elicited a wave of responses online, with people pointing out that food shouldn't have anything to do with the current situation.

His comments clearly didn't go down too well with the public. You know what does go down well though? Chinese food.