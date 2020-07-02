A police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district was recently caught masturbating in front of a mother-daughter duo, who had come to file a complaint in a land dispute case.

According to reports the incident happened on 22nd June when Bhisma Pal Singh, inspector in-charge of Bhatni police station, started touching his private parts while interacting with the female complainants.

Speaking to the media, the woman's daughter, who was fed up of the obscene act of the officer, said:

I ignored him at least twice before deciding to record his act on camera and expose him in front of his seniors and public.

The inspector was suspended on 26th June and an FIR was also filed against him on 30th June.

A video of the inspector's disgusting act also went viral on social media after which he went missing.

Why is India the most dangerous place for a woman! https://t.co/oKsH0lk0xW via @ndtv — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 1, 2020

[Such sickness!! Lowering prestige of police further!!] UP Cop Caught On Camera Masturbating Before Woman Complainant https://t.co/pcuBYyEYrW via @ndtv — Siddhartha Priya, Ph. D. (@siddharthapriya) July 1, 2020

SP, Deoria has announced a reward of ₹25,000 to help find the accused officer.