In a video that has emerged from UP's Meerut, policemen can be seen overturning vegetable carts in a a colony apparently close to a COVID-19 hotspot.

The video shows a group of policemen walking into a narrow lane. At one point they notice a couple of vegetable carts and immediately overturn them.

The @meerutpolice , filmed here overturning vegetable carts in an area that is close to a hotspot in the city . Meerut is among UP's worst affected districts for #COVID19 , but does that justify the behaviour on display ? An enquiry has been ordered in this matter ...

The owners of the carts could not be seen in the video.

Speaking to NDTV on the matter, senior police officer Dr Akhilesh Narayan Singh assured that required action will be taken after knowing the true story.

This is from an area close to a COVID-19 hotspot. I have asked a senior police officer in the area to carry out a formal inquiry. Many aspects to this video have emerged and I have asked that all these be taken into consideration in the probe.

Look at the behaviour of law enforcers in Uniform. Several hungry brothers could have been fed with these vegetables which their arrogant and power drunk attitude has destroyed !

First of all it's containment zone anyone should not have permission to sell anything their but our police should also respect our poor vendor and no need to overturn it u can warn him n police should respect our farmers.Everyone is food needy that this time.

Why throw away food?



Could have been easily confiscated & distributed among the poor who wander helplessly in hunger around railway stations, bus stands and alleys.



We all expect better from cops in these uncertain times.

How shameless! A country where millions sleep on empty stomach. Food is destroyed & wasted like this and that too by personnel who are supposed to protect.



A country which can not respect food, can never prosper.

Totally agree. Should not waste food. Ridiculous behavior

Truly, wastage of food at time when millions are struggling for a single meal is just brutal and something that should be inspected.

Meerut is one of the worst affected cities in Uttar Pradesh, with 242 cases of coronavirus.