Luxury hotels and bars in Uttar Pradesh have been given the green light, by the state government, to serve alcohol till early morning.

Uttar Pradesh government to give permission to hotels in the state to serve alcohol till 4 am in the morning. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2020

Under the new policy, bars will be allowed to serve alcohol till 2 AM, whereas luxury hotels will be allowed to serve alcohol till 4 AM.

The government made this decision in order to increase additional revenue. And, this new policy is likely to be implemented in the next financial year that begins in April 2020.

Right now, the bars and hotels in Uttar Pradesh serve alcohol till midnight but, they have to pay additional license fees to extend the timing by an hour.

Sanjay Bhoosreddy, the officer in-charge of Uttar Pradesh's excise department said:

Bars and hotels will both have to pay the government additional fees to extend their time slots - Rs 5 lakh for starred hotels to 4 am and Rs 2.5 lakh for bars to 2 am.

This policy will be implemented in big cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut and Noida to generate additional revenue. The UP government is also going to allow beer shops in the state to sell wines.

That's not all. The state government is also going to put bar codes on liquor bottles so that consumers can check if the liquor is real or not.

However, this move has received criticism from Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and some Twitter users too, as they believe it will increase crime rates in the state.

Oh no deva re deva😱 look @ShelarAshish ji, @RajKPurohitBJP ji& @Dev_Fadnavis ji what’s happening in BJP raj. Will your protest wagon, that we saw in Mumbai even without changing excise norms reach there or was spreading lies the only motive? Women safety etc not a concern in UP? https://t.co/sxFOBXWGsu — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 28, 2020

Height of hypocrisy — Sri Sri Sri Swami Mobile Babaji (@XyzTweeter) January 28, 2020

Women are not safe in UP — Dawoodi Ranapurwala (@dawoodidudo) January 28, 2020

Very wrong decision — 🇮🇳 Ashutosh Baranwal 🚩 (@ashutosh000b) January 28, 2020

Laughable - means more crime — vikram (@vikram140gulati) January 28, 2020

Sab pike so jao, protest me na aao is the new development slogan in UP. May be drunk UP ppl will not rape women too as they will be asleep.. — Digvijoy Sen (@SenDigvijoy) January 28, 2020

