The Rampur district administration in UP became the first in the state to initiate the process for recovery of damage to government property due to the anti-CAA protests.

Reportedly, 28 people have been issued identical notices on Tuesday for the damage of property worth Rs 14.86 lakh. The said notices include recovery for govt. properties like police motorcycles, barrier, dandas, body protectors, loudspeakers etc.

Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said,

We issued notices to 28 persons whose role were found by police during investigation. Police submitted evidences against them. They (28) have been asked to submit their response within a week, otherwise the process of recovery against them will be started. Of the 28, a few have been arrested while raids are on to trace others. An accused and his family can submit evidence to support their plea that they have been wrongly booked in the case.

Reportedly, the notices were issued based on video clips and photographs, including a few from media houses and local residents which has been provided by the local police. It is also issued based on orders from the Allahabad High Court.

H/T: The Indian Express