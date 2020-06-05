In a shocking case coming from Uttar Pradesh, a teacher working for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, earned around ₹1 crore by being employed with 25 schools simultaneously.

The issue came to the fore after the state basic education department decided to make a database of teachers and her name appeared at 25 places.

Named Anamika Shukla, she works full time for KGBV, but is also registered with schools in other districts like Amethi, Ambedkarnagar, Raebareli, Prayagraj, Aligarh.

She managed to draw ₹1 crore this way. Her salary being ₹30,000 at one school.

For now, her salary has been withheld. She was also sent a notice, to which there was no response.

The probe on the matter is on and UP basic education minister Dr. Satish Dwivedi has said that strict action will be taken against the teacher.