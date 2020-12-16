In shocking news coming from UP's Aligarh, a groom was stabbed to death by his friends as he refused to give them alcohol after wedding ceremonies. 

The incident happened in Palimukim Pur after a man named Bablu told his friends that they shouldn't have more alcohol because they have already had enough.

aligarh groom stabbed
Source: India Today

This is something that did not go down well with them, and in anger one of the friends, Ramkhiladi hit him with a knife.

Bablu sustained multiple injuries in the fight and succumbed to them in the hospital.  

up man stabbed to death by friends
Source: India TV News

Following this, Ramkhiladi was arrested by the police, while the search for others is on. 

*This is a developing story and we will update it as and when more information comes*