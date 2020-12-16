In shocking news coming from UP's Aligarh, a groom was stabbed to death by his friends as he refused to give them alcohol after wedding ceremonies.

The incident happened in Palimukim Pur after a man named Bablu told his friends that they shouldn't have more alcohol because they have already had enough.

This is something that did not go down well with them, and in anger one of the friends, Ramkhiladi hit him with a knife.

Bablu sustained multiple injuries in the fight and succumbed to them in the hospital.

Following this, Ramkhiladi was arrested by the police, while the search for others is on.

*This is a developing story and we will update it as and when more information comes*