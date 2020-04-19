The anti-Muslim rhetoric in India has been growing steadily over the years, supported in no small way by by insidious means and fringe groups coming into the mainstream. With the advent of the coronavirus, the disease has become just another excuse to segregate Muslims.

According to The Wire, Valentins Cancer Hospital in Meerut, UP, published an ad in the Dainik Jagran newspaper that it will not take in new Muslim patients unless they come with negative Covid-19 test results.

The daily Hindi newspaper, in its Meerut edition, read,

Several Muslim patients are not following the guidelines (like using a mask, maintaining hygiene) and they are also misbehaving with hospital staff. For the security of hospital’s staff and patients, the hospital administration requests all new Muslim patients that they and one designated caretaker get tested for COVID-19 and visit the hospital only if their reports are negative.

The policy is a violation of human rights, as no patient can be denied treatment on the basis of his or her religion or illness.

While the hospital claims that pretty much all of its Covid-19 patients are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat, it has been found that out of 70 patients, 46 were actually connected to the Jamaat. It is the belief of the management team in the hospital that almost all cases are coming from Muslim majority areas.

Despite the blatant discrimination on show, the hospital seems to be sticking to its policy for the time being.