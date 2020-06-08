Traders and shopowners in UP have decided to not open their shops in the malls, that will remain open starting today.
To be precise: Shopping malls in UP will open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed.
And trust me that's not a joke.
Twitter is applying the same logic to other things because it's just irresistible not to do that.
Have a look.
Govt has been elected. But it wont work. Yeah, we are used to all this.— Syed Usman (@Sydusm) June 8, 2020
Barbers shops will be opened but barbers won't be allowed inside.— Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) June 8, 2020
Schools will be reopened but Children and teachers won't be allowed inside.
IPL will start again but players won't be allowed to play.
Matlab hotels are opened but food will not be served..😆😆😆😆— आत्मनिर्भर -Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) June 8, 2020
Yaha mile..Upar mat milna Bandhu.
😭😭
Reverse.— KusiGenre (@kusi1956) June 8, 2020
You can peel the Banana,
But you are not allowed to eat it😜
Cricket Body: IPL teams can come to stadiums and play Dumb Charads/Antakshari— Prabhat Kumar (@KrPrabh) June 8, 2020
Virat Kohli:@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/3fnb8ZMdWg
Lol, waise bhi garmiyo me sab AC ki hawa khane hi jate hai mall, kharidna to hume waise b nii kuch hota 😂— Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) June 8, 2020
UP Govt : All shopping malls of UP including Lucknow will open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed.— SOUL(^o^)INDIAN🌈 (@beingSouLIndian) June 8, 2020
UP Public : What is the point of opening the malls then ?
UP Govt : pic.twitter.com/xVgQl3yfkW
Look glamorous on the outside but actually dead inside - I've been a UP Mall for a while now. https://t.co/1YPAEQoowh— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) June 8, 2020
Super idea. Should be replicated everywhere. Restart international flight travel, but no aviation fuel supply. Reopen restaurants, but close the kitchens. https://t.co/bTuqoWLztn— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) June 8, 2020
Tum mere ache dost ho, I don’t want to spoil this special bond we have. I love you but as a friend. https://t.co/gA8bVeUH9A— Param (@Panjabisailor) June 8, 2020
Sounds like You have right to free speech but you cannot criticise the govt. https://t.co/7abJKo6Fde— ट्विटरपंछी - Tweeterpanti (@SahabTweeter) June 8, 2020
Chocolate to de rhe ho lekin bina candy k! Bs wrapper. What type of logic is this? https://t.co/Grf0xcYQed— Ne3ton (@ne3ton) June 8, 2020
It's something like girl is calling you home for doing sex but you have erectile dysfunction. https://t.co/VXHWJGuEdB— Rohit 💙 (@WeirdoRohit) June 8, 2020
Wow, just wow!