Traders and shopowners in UP have decided to not open their shops in the malls, that will remain open starting today.

To be precise: Shopping malls in UP will open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed.

And trust me that's not a joke.

As per the trader body's decision, all shopping malls of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow will open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed.



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/eMiLQyEq4i pic.twitter.com/5g37RRntOa — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 8, 2020

Twitter is applying the same logic to other things because it's just irresistible not to do that.

Have a look.

Govt has been elected. But it wont work. Yeah, we are used to all this. — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) June 8, 2020

Barbers shops will be opened but barbers won't be allowed inside.



Schools will be reopened but Children and teachers won't be allowed inside.



IPL will start again but players won't be allowed to play. — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) June 8, 2020

Matlab hotels are opened but food will not be served..😆😆😆😆



Yaha mile..Upar mat milna Bandhu.

😭😭 — आत्मनिर्भर -Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) June 8, 2020

जो चाचा है वही भतीजा है , जो भतीजा है, वो ही चाचा है और चाचा कोई है ही नहीं. — K (@Kumar_Ke5hav) June 8, 2020

Sex kiya hai but upar upar se — Professor buddy🌈 (@ColFool_) June 8, 2020

sab cricket khelege par bowling koi nai daalega. — Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) June 8, 2020

u can eat the banana but u cant peel it!!!!!!!!!!!!! — ղìͲìղ (@nkk_123) June 8, 2020

Reverse.

You can peel the Banana,

But you are not allowed to eat it😜 — KusiGenre (@kusi1956) June 8, 2020

Cricket Body: IPL teams can come to stadiums and play Dumb Charads/Antakshari



Virat Kohli:@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/3fnb8ZMdWg — Prabhat Kumar (@KrPrabh) June 8, 2020

Lol, waise bhi garmiyo me sab AC ki hawa khane hi jate hai mall, kharidna to hume waise b nii kuch hota 😂 — Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) June 8, 2020

UP Govt : All shopping malls of UP including Lucknow will open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed.



UP Public : What is the point of opening the malls then ?



UP Govt : pic.twitter.com/xVgQl3yfkW — SOUL(^o^)INDIAN🌈 (@beingSouLIndian) June 8, 2020

Look glamorous on the outside but actually dead inside - I've been a UP Mall for a while now. https://t.co/1YPAEQoowh — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) June 8, 2020

Super idea. Should be replicated everywhere. Restart international flight travel, but no aviation fuel supply. Reopen restaurants, but close the kitchens. https://t.co/bTuqoWLztn — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) June 8, 2020

Tum mere ache dost ho, I don’t want to spoil this special bond we have. I love you but as a friend. https://t.co/gA8bVeUH9A — Param (@Panjabisailor) June 8, 2020

lockdown is over but people won't be allowed to go outside.... https://t.co/JXHccmyPA3 — priya💞 (@_priya07) June 8, 2020

Sounds like You have right to free speech but you cannot criticise the govt. https://t.co/7abJKo6Fde — ट्विटरपंछी - Tweeterpanti (@SahabTweeter) June 8, 2020

Chocolate to de rhe ho lekin bina candy k! Bs wrapper. What type of logic is this? https://t.co/Grf0xcYQed — Ne3ton (@ne3ton) June 8, 2020

It's something like girl is calling you home for doing sex but you have erectile dysfunction. https://t.co/VXHWJGuEdB — Rohit 💙 (@WeirdoRohit) June 8, 2020

Aap jo likh rahe hai... vo aapke kaano 👂tak pahoch raha hai? 🤣

.

It’s like hospitals will be open, but doctors won’t be allowed, sorry! 😂😂 https://t.co/CWti5JGmSF — Neel Vaghasiya (@neel_vaghasiya) June 8, 2020

It's like a library without books. https://t.co/ENI7jQKF74 — Monisha # Stay Home 🇮🇳 (@monisha_yadav) June 8, 2020

Wow, just wow!